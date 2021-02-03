Sanatana Reports on Gold Rush Project Geophysical Surveys

Highlights:

Sanatana is planning a drill program to commence in March 2021 assuming COVID-19 protocols permit.

Airborne drone magnetic survey completed at 50m spacing over the whole project.

Magnetic data reveals three known gold prospects occur on N-S structures, on 340 degree trending NW-SE structures, or their intersection points.

IP/Resistivity and CSAMT geophysical orientation surveys completed over North Shaft and North Vein prospects.

Both prospects "light-up" as conductors, and new conductors between the two prospects have added drill targets.

Further line cutting is underway over other prospects on the property and over historic OGS MegaTEM conductors.

Vancouver, February 3, 2021 - Sanatana Resources. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") reports on its ongoing exploration program at the Gold Rush project near Timmins, Ontario having completed airborne drone, line-cutting and IP / resistivity and CSAMT surveys.

Buddy Doyle, President, comments, "These surveys have provided excellent insight into the geology of the Gold Rush property, which will allow us to develop a drill program to target prospective areas. We plan to begin drilling in March 2021."

The drone magnetic survey was flown at 50m line spacings on a NE-SW grid by Stratus Aeronautics Inc. of Burnaby, BC. The survey was designed to aid in geological mapping. Results are shown in figure 1:





Figure 1 Magnetic data with structural interpretation

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/73543_45551c38f4e29a28_002full.jpg

The survey highlights that eight quartz vein gold prospects on the Gold Rush property are associated with either N-S structures (which host the De Santis, De Santis South and Staten prospects) or with structures trending at 340 degrees (which host the North Vein and North Shaft prospects). Some prospects occur at the intersection of these two trends.

Magnetic data also highlights the E-W trending Massey-Turnbull fault as a broad linear magnetic low. Magnetic low anomalies can result from magnetite destruction by mineralizing fluids, and if so Massey-Turnbull becomes an attractive exploration target, especially where it intersects gold-bearing structures such as the 3 Mile quartz vein. The exploration paradigm is that structures with known gold mineralization become prospective along strike, especially where they jog, deflect or intersect other structures.

The Company also completed a line-cutting and IP/ resistivity survey on a five line, 100m-spaced 1.5km grid cut through forests and wetlands to survey the North Shaft and North Vein gold prospects. The objective was to conduct geophysical orientation surveys over these known gold-bearing quartz veins. The line-cutting and IP/resistivity survey was undertaken by Exsics Exploration Ltd. of Timmins, Ontario and the CSAMT survey was completed by Clearview Geophysics Inc. of Brampton Ontario.

Figure 2 shows the location of these surveys and a N2 plan view for the IP/ resistivity and a 75m depth slice for the CSAMT. There is no IP response over known quartz veins but both IP/ resistivity and CSAMT methods show a conductive response around the quartz veins. The IP / resistivity method shows a diffuse response as the method determines averages of bulk earth and CSAMT shows a sharper response more suitable for planning drill holes. Line cutting of infill 50m spaced lines is underway. The Company plans to undertake more CSAMT surveys to better define drill targets.





Figure 2 IP/Resistivity. CSAMT plans.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/73543_45551c38f4e29a28_003full.jpg

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Kevin Kivi P.Geo. Mr. Kivi is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada and the Western Pacific. With an award winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

