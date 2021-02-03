Minco Silver Renews the Exploration Permit on its Changkeng Gold Project

TSX: MSV; OTCQX: MISVF;

WKN:A0ESX5

VANCOUVER, Feb. 3, 2021 - Minco Silver Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV OTCQX: MISVF; WKN: A0ESX5) announces that the Exploration Permit for its Changkeng Gold Project has been renewed by the Chinese Government Agencies. The new expiry date of the permit is November 21, 2022, which is subject to further renewal.

In addition, the exploration permit for the Company's Fuwan Silver Project is at the late stage of the renewal process.

The Company plans to resume its permitting and development activities on its Changkeng Gold Project and Fuwan Silver Project, both located in Guangdong, China, once the exploration permits are renewed. Currently, the Company has working capital of approximately $42 million with no debt, including $32 million cash and short term investments. The Company also actively reviews high quality mineral projects inside and outside China for acquisition.

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corp. is a TSX and OTCQX listed company focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. The Company holds 52% in the Changkeng Gold Project and 90% interest in the Fuwan Silver Project. We seek to identify and acquire precious metal dominant projects that we believe will enhance shareholder value. For more information on Minco Silver, please visit the Company's website at www.mincosilver.ca or contact Jennifer Trevitt, at 1-888-288-8288 or (604) 688-8002 pr@mincosilver.ca

SOURCE Minco Silver Corp.