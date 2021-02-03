Search Minerals Receives Funds from Warrant Exercises

VANCOUVER, Feb. 03, 2021 - Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) ("Search" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of funds from the exercise of previously issued warrants. Search has recently received a total of $150,900 from the exercise of 2,370,000 warrants, (1,500,000 warrants at $0.06 and 870,000 warrants at $0.07). The continued support from our loyal shareholders has allowed Search to continue to advance our District with both resource development and our Direct Extraction technology. Search is well positioned to capitalize on opportunities being created as the rare earth sector is attracting new investment capital.



Search has a 100% owned Critical Rare Earth Element District in SE Labrador, which is 63 km long and currently consists of resources at DEEP FOX and FOXTROT, along with 3 advanced prospects, Fox Meadow, Silver Fox and Awesome Fox. Search has also completed 2 continuous pilot plants which each have produced a 99% high purity mixed rare earth concentrate. Search seeks to enter the rare earth supply chain when we separate our mixed rare earth concentrate into the individual oxides. We have signed collaboration agreements with Saskatchewan Research Council and USA Rare Earth, to explore further separation capabilities.

Greg Andrews, President and CEO of Search Minerals states: "Recent announcements regarding building electric cars in Canada and other government led initiatives for clean and green technology provides the framework for industry access to a secure rare earth supply chain in Canada, USA and Europe. Search can be a part of the solution to enhance this rare earth supply chain. The key rare earth elements needed to transition to a reduced carbon economy are, Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr), Dysprosium (Dy) and Terbium (Tb), and these rare earth elements are defined in our National Instrument 43-101 Resource estimates for both FOXTROT and DEEP FOX."

Adamas Intelligence, an independent research and advisory firm that provides strategic advice and ongoing intelligence on critical metals and minerals sectors, states, "Not only do rare earths used in magnets (Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb) make up the lion's share of global value today, but in the years ahead demand for these four rare earth elements is expected to grow faster than demand for all other rare earth elements, challenging the ability of the supply-side to keep up. Going forward, Adamas project that demand will substantially exceed global production, leading to the depletion of historically accumulated inventories and shortages of these critical rare earths if significant additional sources of supply are not developed."

Search has received internal engineering studies which outlines the capital and operating costs for constructing a 1/200th scale demonstration plant in St. Lewis Labrador. The demonstration plant would be essential for 1) training, 2) producing sufficient quantities of mixed rare earth concentrate for further separation, and 3) optimizing our processing flowsheet. We are putting together our business plan for the construction of the demonstration plant for our funding partners.

About Search Minerals Inc.

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson - St. Lewis CREE District of South East Labrador. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide and is road accessible, on tidewater, and located within 3 local communities. Search has completed a preliminary economic assessment report for FOXTROT, and a resource estimate for DEEP FOX. Search is also working on three exploration prospects along the belt which include: FOX MEADOW, SILVER FOX and AWESOME FOX.

Search has continued to optimize our patented Direct Extraction Process technology with the generous support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Industry and Innovation, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador,("InnovateNL") and from the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency ("ACOA"). We have completed two pilot plant operations and produced highly purified mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate and mixed REO concentrate for separation and refining.

