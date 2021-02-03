Fabled Announces Appointment of Investor Relations Firm

Vancouver, February 3 2021 - Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO); (FSE: 7NQ) announces that it engaged the services of, and has been working with Mars Investor Relations Corp. ("Mars"), pursuant to an agreement dated September 1, 2020 for a set period of 6 months (the "Agreement").

Mars is a full-service investor relations firm based in Vancouver, BC with a proven record focused on identifying and assisting the highest-quality opportunities in the metals and mining sector. The Mars team is a dynamic group of investor relations and mining professionals who are results oriented and believe that, by strategically utilizing a global reach, they can add value to their clients and their clients' respective shareholders. Mars builds out comprehensive plans of action that generate awareness, attract new potential investors and align shareholders' expectations.

In consideration of the services provided and to be provided, monthly fees of $12,000 CAD have been paid since September 1, 2020, and Mars will also be granted stock options exercisable to acquire an aggregate of 350,000 common shares on terms commensurate with the next round of option grants made by the Company.

In addition, Mars and or its affiliates currently hold no securities of Fabled, however Mars may from time to time acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Mars is at arm's length to Fabled and has no other relationship with the Company, except pursuant to the Agreement.

Peter Hawley, CEO of Fabled said, "Fabled has been thrilled to have the support of Mars Investor Relations during this very active and formative period for Fabled. Mars has very talented people with broad experience in the junior mining industry and their expertise has been invaluable to Fabled over the past 5 months."

The Agreement with Mars will expire on February 28, 2021. The Agreement and the grant of options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Fabled is focused on acquiring, exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production. The Company has an experienced management team with multiple years of involvement in mining and exploration in Mexico. The Company's mandate is to focus on acquiring precious metal properties in Mexico with blue-sky exploration potential.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) to acquire the Santa Maria project, a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a significant metallogenic province, which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledfco.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.