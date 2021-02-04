Equinox Gold's Chairman, Ross Beaty, to Host Virtual Investor Reception and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Feb. 4, 2021 - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Chairman, Ross Beaty, will host a virtual investor reception commencing at 7:00 am PT (10:00 am ET) on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, including a corporate update on activities underway at the Company's projects.
Equinox Gold will release its 2021 production and cost guidance before market open on February 9th, and Christian Milau, the Company's CEO, will also discuss Equinox Gold's long-term strategy and upcoming milestones.
The investor reception will be held via webcast so that all participants have the opportunity to see the presentation slides and ask questions of Ross Beaty, Christian Milau and Equinox Gold's executive team. Investors without internet access can listen to the presentation and ask questions by joining the conference call.
Reception details
Webcast www.equinoxgold.com
Conference call Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610 International callers: +1 604-638-5340
The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until August 9, 2021.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-golds-chairman-ross-beaty-to-host-virtual-investor-reception-and-corporate-update-301221738.html
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!