Gold Terra Provides Update on Newmont Option Drilling Program Adjacent to the Past-producing 5 M ozs. Con Mine, Yellowknife City Gold Project, NWT

VANCOUVER, February 4, 2021 - Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(FRA:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing drilling at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the "Newmont Option") adjacent to its 100% owned Yellowknife City Gold Project ("YCG"), NWT. The fully funded drilling program is targeting the immediate southern extension of the Campbell Shear, which hosted approximately 5 of the 6 million ounces of gold produced at the former Con Mine and is currently one of the highest priority targets to add additional high-grade ounces to the current YCG mineral resource.

The Company has completed the first 2 holes of the current winter 2021 program. While assays are pending, images of the core are shown further along in this press release illustrating the mineralization, alteration, and quartz veining of the Campbell Shear zone.

David Suda, President and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased to have hit the Campbell Shear Structure with our first two holes on the Newmont Option which is now our highest priority target area where we believe there is the potential to make a new discovery. The Campbell Shear structure extends over a minimum of 20 kilometres south of the Con Mine. The Campbell Shear is an extensive plumbing system for potential gold mineralization, and we have only started to drill a small portion of it immediately south of the former Con Mine."

Drilling Program Highlights

The first two holes (GTCM21-001 and 002) are completed, approximately 300 metres below surface, and approximately 125 metres apart. The Campbell shear was intersected in both holes:

Hole GTCM21-001:

Intersected 67 metres of Campbell Shear from 368-473 metres, strongly sheared and cross-cut by multi-generational quartz-carbonate veins. The zone includes 3.0 metres (412-415 metres) of strong arsenopyrite-pyrite mineralization and sericite alteration associated with quartz-carbonate veins (see attached image 1 and 2)

Also intersected a 9.5 metre footwall shear from 627-636.5 metres with strong multi-generational quartz-carbonate veining with pyrite mineralization.

Hole GTCM21-002:

Located approximately 125 metres south of GTCM21-001.

Intersected 65.5 metres of Campbell Shear from 288.5-354 metres, similar to GTCM21-001, but with multiple arsenopyrite-pyrite zones, including a 4.5 metre zone of intense quartz-carbonate veining and sericite alteration.

The drill rig is currently moving to the next location to drill approximately 200 metres below hole GTCM21-002.

A second drill has been mobilized to begin drilling in the Yellowrex area located approximately 500 metres north of GTCM21-001 along strike on Campbell Shear.

Images of the core

Photos of the core can be found on the Company website at www.goldterracorp.com.

Image 1 and 2 - Core from drill hole GTCM21-001. This is the bottom part of the Campbell Shear zone. The second image is a close-up of the sulphide mineralization, alteration, and quartz veining of the more intense sheared area between 412 and 415m.

Image 3 - Core showing footwall zone from drill hole GTCM21-001.

Figure 1 - Location of drill holes targeting Campbell Shear mineralization

At the former Con Mine, the Campbell Shear hosted approximately 5 of the 6 million ounces of gold produced between 1946-2005. The Campbell Shear zone is within secondary and tertiary structures associated with a large district-scale structure, the Yellowknife River Fault Zone ("YRFZ"), that straddles the YCG property over 67 kilometres of strike length on the southern and northern extensions. The YRFZ is thought to be the extent equivalent of other prolific gold camps in the Abitibi, such as the Destor-Porcupine and the Larder Lake-Cadillac Fault zones. The Campbell Shear zone and associated structures such as the Con Shear are exceptional due to the high-grade nature of the lode deposits (approximately 20 g/t Au at the Con Shear, and 15 g/t Au at the Campbell Shear).

Mineral Resource Update

The company is currently completing a resource update that will include the results from the 2020 drilling. The update will include additional data from 10,000 meters of drilling at Sam Otto and 8,000 meters at the Crestaurum deposit (see Company press releases Aug. 17, 2020, Oct. 27, 2020, and Dec.9, 2020).

About Gold Terra's Yellowknife City Gold Project

The YCG project encompasses 800 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometers of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

The YCG lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that host the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

