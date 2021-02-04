Silver Bear Announces New Loan Agreement

Silver Bear Resources Plc ("Silver Bear" or the "Company") (TSX: SBR) announces that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Joint Stock Company Prognoz, entered into a loan agreement with SKA Assets, Moscow Branch for a loan in the amount of 750,000,000 rubles (equivalent to approximately C$12,000,000) (the "Principal") with an interest rate of 8.27% per annum, which interest shall accrue on a monthly basis (the "SKA Asset Loan Agreement"). The Principal will be due and payable on 31 December 2021.

The SKA Asset Loan Agreement has been conditionally approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). SKA Assets is indirectly owned by Sergey Kolesnikov, who is in turn a majority shareholder of Inflection Management Corporation ("Inflection"), a major shareholder of Silver Bear.

Vadim Ilchuk, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We thank Inflection for its ongoing support of the Mangazeisky silver project. The SKA Asset Loan provides the Company with the bridge financing to help the company to solidify its cash position in anticipation of the upcoming intensive winter road purchasing campaign and complete the flotation upgrade to process the primary sulphide ores as the Company prepares to mine the deeper pit and then move to Mangazeisky North which consists predominantly of refractory ores, as well as further underground development at Vertikalny and other deposits the Company may discover in the area. Meanwhile the Company will sustain its exploration of contiguous prospective silver and gold resources."

The SKA Asset Loan Agreement is a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") because Inflection is a related party of the Company, as its major shareholder. Pursuant to Section 5.7(1)(f) of MI 61-101, the Company is exempt from obtaining minority shareholder approval for the SKA Asset Loan Agreement as a result of the loan being obtained from a related party on reasonable commercial terms that are not less advantageous to the Company than if such loan was obtained through an arm's length lender and having no equity or voting component. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the SKA Asset Loan Agreement. However, the material change report will be filed less than 21 days prior to the execution of the SKA Asset Loan Agreement, which is consistent with market practice and the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances.

About Silver Bear

Silver Bear (TSX: SBR) is focused on the development of its wholly-owned Mangazeisky Silver Project, covering a licence area of approximately 570 km2 that includes the high-grade Vertikalny deposit (amongst the highest- grade silver deposits in the world), located 400 km north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha within the Russian Federation. As of April 2018, the Company attained first silver production as a result of commissioning activities and on 1 July 2019 the Company achieved full commercial production. Other information relating to Silver Bear is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company's website at www.silverbearresources.com.

