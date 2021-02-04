Sentinel Technical Team Completes Data Review of Priority Gold and Silver Projects; Identifies Areas for Drilling in New South Wales, Australia

VANCOUVER, Feb. 4, 2021 - Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE: SNL) (US OTC PINK: SNLRF) ("Sentinel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its exploration team of Dr. Peter Pollard, Chief Geologist and Mr. Danny Marcos, Exploration Manager has completed an extensive program of data compilation and review and has delineated and prioritized multiple highly prospective target areas for drill testing within the Company's gold and silver portfolio in New South Wales, Australia.

To-date the review of available historic data has identified three gold projects (Golden Bar, Toolom South, Hill End South) and one silver project (Carrington) as strong exploration targets for initial drill testing (projects link here).

Four drill target areas have been selected based on detailed review of all geological, geophysical and geochemical data available to the Company. These prospective areas evidence certain geological characteristics commonly associated with orogenic gold and intrusion-related gold deposits and have been selected based on the presence of historic workings, high gold grades and potential near-term drill targets.

Highlights of Gold and Silver Projects:

Golden Bar - Gold Project

This concession covers an area of 198 km2 and is located in the eastern part of the New England orogen covering the majority of the historic Orara-Coramba gold field. There are at least 50 historic underground mines and prospects - many noted for high gold grades.

Forty-seven of the mines and occurrences in the New South Wales Government database are listed as structurally controlled, low sulphide hydrothermal-metamorphic vein-type deposits. Historic production records cite grades of up to 184 g/t Au. Occurrences are clustered along two east-west trending mineralized corridors with a cumulative strike length of over 40 km.

Of special interest are the historic workings at Bobo and Black Bull where wide and potentially laterally extensive zones of mineralization are reported, together with high gold grades.1

Carrington - Silver Project

Carrington is a 48 km² concession located in the East Lachlan orogenic terrane. Three high grade historic silver/gold mines and prospects are associated with the regional Yarralaw Fault. Although initially included with a group of silver prospects, the presence of high gold assays from historic work make this an equally attractive target.

The historic Carrington mine comprises extensive historical shafts and opencut drifts which exploited laterally extensive mineralized gossans that are up to 6 m wide. Historic rock chip samples returned grades of up to 85 g/t Au, 6037 g/t Ag, 24.8 % Pb and 16.8 % Sb. Interpretation of previous soil sampling results defines two high priority gold-bismuth-antimony anomalies along the historic workings which may be upgraded to drill targets after field confirmation.2

Toolom South - Gold Project

Toolom South is located in the historic Toolom goldfield. It covers an area of 165.5 km2 and includes over 60 historic gold mines and high-grade gold showings. There are also potentially significant alluvial gold deposits.

Three groups of historic workings at Bucklands Reef, Reliance Mine and Rileys Lode with reported grades up to 104 g/t Au have been selected for early attention. At Bucklands Reef historic workings are reported to extend for 400 metres and these potentially provide a drill target following confirmatory field inspection.1

Hill End South - Gold Project

This concession, covering an area of 84 km², is located within the highly prospective Hill End Trough and lies along the southern strike extension of the Hill End anticline and fault which host the highly productive orogenic lode style Hill End gold trend to the north.

The southern extension of the Hill End anticline has been less intensively explored than the northern part and provides an opportunity to discover unexposed saddle reef-style mineralization similar to that at Hill End. In addition, a substantial outcropping quartz lode has been reported but no gold assays are available. This will be an early focus of fieldwork.1

Dr. Peter Pollard, Chief Geologist of Sentinel, stated, "The high priority targets outlined here are consistent with our aim of using historic information to help define drill targets at an early stage of exploration. The next steps involve obtaining landowner and native title agreements followed by fieldwork to confirm potential these as drill targets."

Rob Gamley, President & CEO of Sentinel, commented, "We are pleased to have completed our extensive data compilation and review. Our technical team has worked diligently and methodically to understand the geology and geophysical interpretations to identify the highest-potential drill targets at our gold and silver projects in order to increase our odds of success for our maiden drilling at these largely untested target areas."

Qualified Person

Peter Pollard, Ph.D., MAusIMM (CP), a Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

1 Source: News South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, online, https://www.planning.nsw.gov.au/

2 Source: Online,

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Kenneth_Mcqueen2/publication/226926667_Mineralization_at_the_Wallah_Wallah_Silver_Mine_Rye_Park_New_South_Wales_and_its_metallogenic_significance/links/54e2cfb00cf2edaea093e2ea/Mineralization-at-the-Wallah-Wallah-Silver-Mine-Rye-Park-New-South-Wales-and-its-metallogenic-significance.pdf?origin=publication_detail

