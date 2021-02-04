Quartz Mountain Sells Royalty

VANCOUVER, February 4, 2021 - Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Quartz Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX-V:QZM)(OTCBB:QZMRF) announces that it has sold 100% of its 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty (the "Royalty") on the Quartz Mountain Gold Property, located in Oregon for US$150,000. The Purchaser is an arms length third party. The Company acquired the Royalty when it sold the Quartz Mountain Gold Property to Seabridge Resources Inc. in 2001.

For further details, contact Investor Services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Leonie Tomlinson

Director

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking-statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking-statements. These statements include expectations about the likelihood of completing the private placement and share consolidation and the ability of the Company to secure regulatory acceptance for the private placement and share consolidation. Though the Company believes the expectations expressed in its forward-looking-statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to future events and third party discretion such as regulatory personnel. For more information on the Company, and the risks and uncertainties connected with its business, investors should review the Company's home jurisdiction filings as www.sedar.com and its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

