Westhaven Resumes Drilling at Its Shovelnose Gold Property

VANCOUVER, Feb. 04, 2021 - Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed at its 17,623 hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Drilling has commenced with the first drill initially focused on extending the gold-silver mineralization encountered at the newly discovered FMN zone.





This newly discovered FMN zone was the third zone discovered in 2020 which reported 19.85m of 2.62 g/t Au and 139.75 g/t Ag, including 5.50m of 4.58 g/t Au and 267.35 g/t Ag. Within the 5.50m the company recorded the 3 rd highest silver intercept drilled to date on this property (0.58m of 581 g/t Silver).





highest silver intercept drilled to date on this property (0.58m of 581 g/t Silver). Drilling will also focus on extending the strike of the Franz Zone which reported 7.78m of 14.84 g/t Au in September of 2020. (Please refer to long section below).





A second drill rig will be deployed in Q1 to focus on step-out and infill drilling at the South Zone.





A regional exploration program will target features delineated by work performed in 2020 and prior years. Activities will include drilling, prospecting, mapping, stream and soil sampling.





Assays are pending for 19 completed drill holes in 2020 and will be released once received and interpreted by the Company.



Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold states: "The goal at the beginning of 2020 was to step outside of the South Zone and discover additional mineralized zones. Our exploration and operations team was successful in achieving that goal with the discovery of 3 new zones of high-grade gold and silver mineralization. All 3 of these zones remain open and will be the focus of initial drilling in 2021."

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com

