Stakeholder Appoints UK Based Ben Davies to the Board

Toronto, February 4, 2021 - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ben Davies to the Board to serve as an independent director. Mr. Davies is an experienced portfolio manager and fintech entrepreneur with over 20 years of Investment Management and Principal trading experience and has founded and scaled several financial services companies.

Mr. Davies is co-founder and COO of HugoSave, a fintech company based in Singapore which provides 'Wealthcare' services through one single mobile application. He is also a co-founder of Hinde Capital which managed the Hinde Dividend Value Fund and the Hinde Gold Fund, a leading international Precious Metals Fund from 2007 to 2012. His macro and commodity insights have received extensive coverage in the firm's renown HindeSight Investor Letter.

Mr. Davies was a founding partner of Variant Perception, an independent global macro research firm, and was a former Head of US Rates and Principal trading at RBS Greenwich Capital in London, UK.

"Mr. Davies has capital market industry associations in London and in Asia and has spent time evaluating mining company projects and management teams while fulfilling his role as co-lead portfolio manager of the Hinde Gold Fund. Ben's knowledge, industry experience and network can serve to benefit Stakeholder meaningfully. We are very pleased to secure his participation and input as an independent director to the Company," stated Chris Berlet, President and CEO.

About Stakeholder

Stakeholder Gold Corp. is a junior resource company developing cash flow from the production and sale of exotic Blue Quartzite at its wholly owned Blue Quartzite Quarry in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Stakeholder Gold Corp. also has 100% ownership of the Ballarat Gold Project which holds 7,442 hectares of claims located in the heart of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. The Company's Ballarat Project claim group includes an area extending over 10 km of the road construction route for the Northern Gateway Road which is being built to service the White Gold District. The Ballarat claim group also includes title to 10 claims located within the nearby Coffee Project which is being developed by Newmont Corp. south of the Yukon river.

