Troubadour Identifies High Grade Gold and Silver Target Areas at the Texas Project

Vancouver, February 4, 2021 - Troubadour Resources Inc. (TSXV: TR) (OTC PINK: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce geochemical and geophysical results from the Phase 1 exploration program completed on its 2,186 hectare Texas property located in the Greenwood Mining Division of southern B.C.

Program Highlights:

Ground magnetic survey revealed a dominant north-south mineralization control feature connecting known mineral showings.

The Hydrothermal alteration footprint host to the Doorn and Cabin gold-bearing quartz veins have been outlined by two distinct magnetic high corridors.

Soil samples returned results ranging from <0.001 to 2.1 g/t gold and <0.05 to 7.0 g/t silver.

Soil sample results identified a possible northerly extension of the Cabin vein and new target areas to the south of the Doorn vein and southeast of the Cabin vein.

All anomalies remain open along strike.

Rock sample results from Phase 1 are pending.

"Phase 1 geochemical and geophysical results have exceeded our expectations and paint a very compelling exploration picture. We are eagerly anticipating receipt of our rock sample results and feel they will add substantial credence to our exploration model as we advance towards our inaugural drill program," states Geoff Schellenberg, Company President.

The Phase 1 exploration program focused on obtaining detailed magnetic and geochemical soil data to aid in target refinement for the upcoming drill program. The magnetic survey identified a prevailing north-south ("N-S") mineralization control structure that extends for more than 1 km from south of the Doorn to north of the Cabin veins. Coincident with this N-S lineament are a series of historic workings, known mineralized veins, and the highest-grade soil samples from the recent exploration program. The distinct alignment of notable occurrences with the N-S lineament highlights the importance of this newly identified structure in the mineralizing model at Texas, and the Company will ensure to integrate this control feature and N-S orientation in the follow up exploration program.

One soil sample 75 m to the north of the Cabin adit returned 2.1 g/t gold and is located along the newly identified N-S control structure. This sample is bordered by additional samples that returned anomalous gold values, is towards the edge of the planned sampling grid, and is a priority for follow-up exploration as the anomaly remains open along strike to the north.

In addition, two distinct areas of magnetic highs trending NW-SE, correlating with a mapped hydrothermal alteration footprint, host the Doorn and Cabin gold-quartz veins at the transect with the N-S control feature. Historic channel sampling of the hydrothermally altered granodiorite in the T2 Doorn trench returned 1.47 g/t Au over 30.28 m (0.043 oz/ton gold over 100 ft) (ARIS 05441; E.R. Smith, 1975).

Within the southern magnetic high hydrothermal alteration zone, numerous magnetic low lineaments are associated with the reported high gold and silver mineralization. These magnetic low lineaments likely reflect extensional structures oblique to the broader structural regime that provide a preferential conduit for the mineralizing fluids and are clearly designated as high priority exploration target areas.

Three additional new priority exploration targets of note were generated from the soil sampling program. A cluster of anomalous gold and silver in soil results located 200 m to the southeast of the Cabin workings cannot be explained by known mineral exposures on surface discovered to date and will be the target of future work. Two additional new target areas were also revealed as a result of Phase 1 soil sampling, located 200 m and 400 m to the south of the Doorn vein and in close proximity to the north-south mineralization control structure. The latter of these two new targets is nearby a newly discovered quartz vein and in the vicinity of three known historical adits. This vein was sampled by Troubadour's geological team during Phase 1 work and assays are pending for all rock samples taken during the field program.





Figure 1: Gold in Soil Results with Magnetic Interpretation

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5941/73653_99519c4144426ab3_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Silver in Soil Results with Magnetic Interpretation

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5941/73653_99519c4144426ab3_002full.jpg

Soil samples were collected by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. of Vancouver, B.C. and submitted directly to MSA Labs, an ISO 170251 and ISO 9001 accredited analytical laboratory, in Langley, B.C. Samples were received, dried and screened to 80 mesh (PREP-757). A 20 g aliquot of the screened fraction was further digested using a dilute aqua regia and processed with a 39-element package utilizing both ICP-MS and ICP-AES instrumentation (IMS-117).

Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, supervised all technical aspects of the work programs performed at the Project, has verified the exploration data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data contained in the written disclosure, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Troubadour

Troubadour Resources Inc. (TSXV: TR) (OTC PINK: TROUF) is a public Canadian mining exploration company focused on copper and gold in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is managed by an experienced team consisting of youthful and seasoned professionals with proven track records as mine finders. The newly acquired Texas gold property diversifies the Company's commodity focus and compliments Troubadour's Amarillo copper project located 10 km south of the past-producing Brenda Mine in southern BC and 35 km east of Kodiak Copper's MPD discovery.

