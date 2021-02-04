GGX Gold Drilled 4.23 Meters at 8.75 g/t Gold & 15.2 g/t Gold in Surface Sample Gold Drop Property, Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, February 4, 2021 - GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce further results of its 2020 exploration program at the Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp of south-central British Columbia.

Assay results were received for drill holes 8 to 10 on the C.O.D vein and two surface rock chip samples from the Gold Drop property. Highlights from the drill core assays include 27.7 grams per tonne gold over 1.18 meters in hole 10, and 11.95 grams per tonne gold over 0.59 meters in hole 9. Significant drill core assay results are provided in the table below.

Photo of large boulder dug up while trenching on Lively vein in 2020.

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) COD20-09 15.61 16.28 0.67 2.22 COD20-09 16.28 16.60 0.32 1.75 COD20-09 18.20 18.79 0.59 11.95 COD20-10 17.57 17.97 0.40 2.44 COD20-10 17.97 18.66 0.69 0.53 COD20-10 18.66 19.67 1.01 0.64 COD20-10 19.67 20.62 0.95 2.45 COD20-10 20.62 21.8 1.18 27.7

Abbreviations: g/t = grams per tonne, m = meters

The weighted average for the intercept from 17.57 to 21.8 meters in hole COD20-10 is:

4.23 meters grading 8.75 grams per tonne gold

Holes COD20-09 and 10 were drilled to test the northern limit of an area of high-grade mineralization that was discovered in 2018 and drilled in 2018 and 2019. The significant results for these holes indicate that the mineralized zone extends a few meters further north than previously defined. Hole 8 was drilled slightly deeper and intersected only clay altered granodiorite with no significant gold values, possibly indicating the mineralized zone terminates within a faulted zone at depth.

The highlight from the surface rock chip samples is a 15.2 gram per tonne gold plus 99.9 gram per tonne silver assay from a grab sample of quartz that was turned up during the trenching on the Lively vein. In 2020, the Lively vein was exposed by trenching along strike for 29.5 meters before it disappeared under thick overburden. The vein exposed in the trench ranged up to 0.2 meters in width and averaged 1.89 grams per tonne gold (see news release dated November 11, 2020). The significant gold assay just received is for a sample collected from a large boulder that appears unlike the Lively vein (larger in width and higher grade). Further investigation is warranted to determine if this quartz boulder possibly originated from a different vein located nearby.

Analytical results are pending for the remaining holes drilled on the C.O.D. structure and several holes drilled on the Perky vein.

Analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. Gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and AA finish, with over-limits checked using a 50-gram sample weight and gravimetric finish. Quartz vein material in drill core was analyzed by the metallics screening method. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information in this release.

