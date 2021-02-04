Blende Silver Corp. - Diamond Drill Mobilization and Initial Site Preparation

Vancouver, February 4, 2021 - Blende Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:BAG) announced today a work crew has mobilized a diamond drill to its wholly owned Blende silver, zinc, lead property located 63km north of Keno Hill, Yukon.

Along with mobilizing a diamond drill to the Blende project, the Company's crew made initial preparations at the camp for a robust exploration program in 2021 to expand on significant work completed to date, including:

- > $9.2 million in past exploration ($5.2 million by Blende) incl 25k m drilling in 132 drill holes - NI 43-101 Resource Estimate completed my Moose Mountain Technical Services (05/25/18) - Indicated Resource of 4.19M oz Silver @ 35.7 g/t, 0.16B lbs 1.98% Zinc and 0.16B lbs 1.95% Lead - Inferred Resource of 32.98M oz Silver @ 32 g/t, 1.46B lbs 2.01% Zinc and 1.36B lbs 1.88% Lead

Mineralization at Blende outcrops at surface and is open to the northwest, southeast and below the mineralization which currently extends along a 6km strike, is 200m wide and is 700m vertical. Exploration in 2021 will focus on upgrading and expanding the Company's current mineral resource as well as upgrading facilities at the Blende project to accommodate anticipated work programs.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Sue Bird, P. Eng., a qualified person with respect to NI 43-101.

