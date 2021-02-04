EcoGraf Limited: European Trading and Proposed US Listing of EcoGraf Shares

European Trading and Proposed US Listing of EcoGraf Shares

EcoGraf Ltd. (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR) is pleased to provide an update regarding international trading through its secondary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under code "FMK".

The listing provides valuable exposure for the Company to European investors and EcoGraf has observed increased investment through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange over the past month with the JP Morgan Nominees holding account for the European platform increasing from 12.5% to over 19.6% of the Company's issued capital.[1]

This increased trading activity is considered to be in response to the recent announcements from the EU Commission foreshadowing new legislation to require greater recycling, visibility, and traceability of raw materials within the electric vehicle ('EV') supply chain. An aspiration fully consistent with the Company's vertically integrated eco-friendly battery anode materials and recycling business for the lithium-ion battery markets.

As a result, EcoGraf is expanding its investor services to shareholders and investors in Europe and is also pursuing further international investor exposure by investigating potential trading on the 'Over the Counter' Market (OTC) in the United States.

This move is in response to the surging investor interest in the USA for the electric vehicle sector and its supply chain, which has been recently stimulated by President Biden announcing plans to replace the US Government vehicle fleet with electric vehicles and supporting the global shift to EV's.

The OTC Markets Group is one of the largest and best-known trading networks in the US. It consists of three stock exchanges: OTC Pink, OTCQB, and OTCQX. (further information is available at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/). The Company is currently investigating a dual listing on the OTCQX which is the highest quality tier, with electronic trading via registration with the Depositary Trust Company (DTC).

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

T: +61 8 6424 9002

About EcoGraf

Founded on a commitment to innovation and sustainability, EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated HF free battery anode materials business to produce high purity products for the lithium-ion battery market.

The new state-of-the-art processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced, high performance battery anode graphite. In time the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade.

In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of carbon anode material from lithium-ion battery production waste and end-of-life batteries using its EcoGrafTM process will enable the recycling industry to reduce battery waste and use recycled graphite to improve battery lifecycle efficiency.

To complement the battery anode materials operations, EcoGraf is also developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the spherical graphite processing facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.

EcoGraf, a unique vertically integrated business, positioned for the future of clean energy.

A video fly-through of this new facility is available online at the following link:

https://www.ecograf.com.au/#home-video

[1] JP Morgan Nominees does not have a relevant interest in these shares and acts solely as a nominee for the investors on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.