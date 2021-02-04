Montoro Changes Name to Marvel Discovery Corp.

VANCOUVER, February 4, 2021 - International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMT)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTC PINKS:IMTFF); (the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has approved to change the Company's name to "Marvel Discovery Corp." The change of name is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Company will also be seeking TSX-V acceptance to change its trading symbol to "MARV" upon completion.

While the company is awaiting approval, it will be doing all the necessary documentation associated with the name change. This name change will be done without any share consolidation of the company. Shareholders will be informed once approved, and once its new CUSIP number is issued.

About International Montoro Resources Inc.

Montoro, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Exploits Zone, Newfoundland (Slip and Victoria Lake - Au Prospects)

Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au prospect)

Red Lake, Ontario (Camping Lake - Au prospect)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors - Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium - REE's)

Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

The Company's website is: https://montororesources.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

International Montoro Resources Inc.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani

President/Chief Executive Officer, Director

Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: International Montoro Resources Inc.

