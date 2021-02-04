Portofino Receives Approval to Commence Trading on the OTCQB

Vancouver, February 4, 2021 - Portofino Resources Inc. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's common shares have been approved for quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") as at the opening of the market on February 05, 2021. The Company will trade under the stock symbol "PFFOF".

The OTCQB is a premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Companies are required to be current in their reporting and undergo annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quote and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will provide additional equity and liquidity as well as ‎increasing its visibility within the United States. Portofino will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ‎under the ticker symbol "POR".‎

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Its South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario proximal to the high-grade Dixie gold project owned by Great Bear Resources Ltd. In addition, Portofino holds three other northwestern Ontario gold projects; the Gold Creek property located immediately south of the historic Shebandowan Nickel-Copper mine, as well as the Sapawe West and Melema West properties located in the rapidly developing Atikokan gold mining camp. The Company also maintains a 100% interest in the Yergo lithium salar property located within the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle" in Argentina. For further information on the Company, its projects and its management please visit our website: www.portofinoresources.com.

