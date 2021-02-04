Green River Gold Corp. Announces the Acquisition of the "Kymar Silver" Property Hosting Polymetallic Veins (Ag-Pb-Zn+/-Au) in Southeast British Columbia

EDMONTON, February 4, 2021 - Green River Gold Corp. (the "Company") (CNSX:CCR.CN) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the "Kymar Silver" Property (the "Property"). The 102-hectare Property is located 28 kilometers west of Invermere, British Columbia, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine in the Golden Mining Division.

The Kymar Silver Property includes a past producing mine known as the M. T. Fraction hosted in dolomite of the Mount Nelson Formation. The mineralized occurrence was explored in a small adit and consist of a quartz-carbonate vein 20 to 30 centimeters wide. Limited production (32.7 tonnes) at the turn of the 20th century yielded 254.6 kilograms of silver, 1,655 kg of copper, and 39 kg of lead. The ore mined included galena, tetrahedrite, chalcopyrite and minor sphalerite. The vein is within a dilatant zone along a normal fault, which strikes southeast and dips 80 degrees west.1

Kyle Townsend, Green River Gold Corp.'s Mine Manager for the Kymar Silver Project states, "We have an appreciable amount of historical data to compile and interpret on this project. We will focus on interpreting the dataset and keep our field expenditure on this project to a minimum this year. We plan to prioritize due diligence and hope to confirm some of the significant historical results on the property".

The Company from time to time will publicize the results of its findings during the compilation and analyses of the historical information on the Property.

The contemplated 2021 work program for the Kymar Silver Project will be shared after fully reviewing all available data previously generated on the Property.

The technical data in this new release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Kocsis, P.Geo. (a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. acquires and develops placer mining claims and mineral claims. The Company controls a 100% interest in the flagship Fontaine Gold Project. The 8,900-hectare Fontaine Gold Project is situated 12 kilometers southwest of Barkerville. The property includes both placer and hard-rock tenures. The properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s proposed mine at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Company also controls a 100% interest in placer mining projects on the Little Swift River, Sovereign Creek, Willow River, and Swift River. The Company rents placer claims to placer gold miners for cash rent, in lieu of a royalty.

Green River Gold Corp. also distributes equipment and supplies for the placer mining industry and purchases raw placer gold from its facility in the heart of the Cariboo mining district in Quesnel, B.C.

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.

Mr. Perry Little

President and Chief Executive Officer

780-993-2193

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumption. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

1 BC MINFILE 082KSE055

https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=082KSE055

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.