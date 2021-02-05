Austral Completes Acquisition of Revelo Resources

Toronto, February 4, 2021 - Austral Gold Ltd. (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) ("Austral") and Revelo Resources Corp. (TSXV: RVL) ("Revelo") are pleased to announce the successful completion of their previously-announced business combination, pursuant to which Austral has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Revelo by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement became effective at 12:01 a.m. (Vancouver Time) on February 4, 2021 resulting in Revelo becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Austral.

"We are grateful for the strong support of Revelo's shareholders and thank Revelo's board of directors, and management of both companies for their hard work on this transaction. The addition of Revelo's assets to our portfolio, including three projects located close to our pre-existing Guanaco/Amancaya mining complex is strategic, and provides us with a leading role in the Paleocene-Eocene Belt in Chile. In addition, we believe this prolific mineralized belt is underexplored for precious metals," said Stabro Kasaneva, Chief Executive Officer of Austral.

Michael Winn, Revelo's Chairman, commented, "We are very pleased to have closed this transaction and wish to thank our shareholders, board of directors and management team for their continued support and for fostering the growth and development of Revelo over the years. We wish Austral the very best with the development of their business moving forward."

Under the terms of the Arrangement, each former shareholder of Revelo is entitled to receive, in exchange for each common share of Revelo (each whole share, a "Revelo Share") held immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement: (i) 0.9184 ordinary shares of Austral, and (ii) C$0.03045715 in cash. To receive the consideration in exchange for their Revelo Shares, registered shareholders of Revelo must complete, sign, date and return the Letter of Transmittal that was mailed to each registered shareholder of Revelo. The Letter of Transmittal is also available (i) from Revelo's depositary, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, that can be contacted by telephone at: 1-800-564-6253 or by e-mail at: corporateactions@computershare.com, or (ii) on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Revelo's issuer profile.

With the Arrangement now complete, Austral intends to cause the Revelo Shares to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange, and Revelo intends to submit an application to the applicable securities regulators to cease to be a reporting issuer and to terminate its public reporting obligations.

Further details regarding the Arrangement are set out in the management information circular of Revelo dated December 21, 2020, which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Revelo's issuer profile.

Early Warning Reporting

By virtue of its acquisition of all the issued and outstanding Revelo Shares under the Arrangement, Austral is required to file an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Revelo's issuer profile.

About Austral

Austral Gold Limited is a growing gold and silver mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile, the USA and Argentina. Austral owns 100% interest in the Guanaco/Amancaya mine in Chile and the Casposo Mine (care and maintenance) in Argentina, and a 26.46% interest in the Rawhide Mine in Nevada. In addition, Austral owns an attractive portfolio of exploration projects in the Paleocene Belt in Chile and a 100% interest in the Pingüino project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange. (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult Austral's website at (www.australgold.com).

About Revelo

Revelo is a Canadian company incorporated in British Columbia and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: RVL). Revelo has interests in an outstanding portfolio of projects prospective for gold and copper located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions.

For more information, please visit Revelo's website at www.reveloresources.com.

