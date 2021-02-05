Sassy Drilling Confirms Westmore Gold-Silver Discovery

VANCOUVER, February 5, 2021 - Sassy Resources Corp. ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to announce that results from the first two drill holes have confirmed a new early-stage grassroots gold-silver discovery at the Westmore target, immediately southwest of an expanded 5-km-long system of precious metal-rich copper-zinc-lead mineralization at the Company's 100%-owned Foremore Property (146 sq. km) in Northwest B.C.'s rich Eskay Camp. Additional drill results are pending and the 2021 exploration season kicks off in March-April (weather permitting) with a state-of-the-art airborne geophysical survey over the Westmore discovery and surrounding area.

Highlights:

The two first-ever drill holes at Westmore, completed to vertical depths up to 225 meters, have intersected multiple gold and silver-bearing quartz veins and stockworks in WM20-001 and WM20-002 with individual drill core intersections returning up to 14.2 g/t Au and 86.4 g/t Ag;

The abundance of mineralized veins with pockets of high-grade combined with critical pathfinder elements in drill core (consistent with features recognized on surface) and thick zones of quartz stockworks in drill core suggest the potential for a large orogenic style gold-silver deposit at Westmore;

Never previously drilled or systematically explored due to ice and snow cover that has only recently receded, Westmore's current mineralized footprint after just five months of field work is 600 meters x 600 meters x 225 meters with the system open for expansion in all directions including at depth;

Assay results for four additional drill holes from 2020 will be released after they are received, verified and interpreted;

Gold and silver assay results for 759 surface rock samples collected immediately over the Westmore intrusive are illustrated on the inserted figures. One hundred and thirty (130) samples returned gold values ranging from 1 g/t Au to 157 g/t Au, and 56 samples returned silver values ranging from 30.7 g/t Ag to 1,510 g/t Ag;

Highlights of sample results not previously released include 157 g/t Au and 83.5 g/t Ag (grab sample C0012933) and 101 g/t Au and 1,320 g/t Ag in a 0.10 m chip sample (C0012588).

Mr. Ian Fraser, Sassy VP-Exploration, stated: "We now have over 2,000 additional data points to plan our upcoming drilling in a major follow-up to this discovery. With multiple vein systems in excess of 200 meters in strike, pockets of high-grade gold and silver at surface and in drill holes, and a vertical dimension that remains unknown, there is ample opportunity at Westmore to define a new gold-silver deposit in the Eskay Camp.

"We are busy compiling and interpreting surface and drilling results at Westmore," Mr. Fraser continued. "A property wide, deep-penetrating high-resolution geophysical survey is now being planned to be carried out this spring, followed by an expanded drill program aimed at delineating high-grade gold and silver zones within this system."

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy Resources President and CEO, commented: "It is rare to accumulate so much encouraging data, in particular well-mineralized drill intercepts, over such a short period of time from a greenfield area with no drilling history or previous systematic exploration. To advance Westmore as quickly as Sassy did last summer and fall during a pandemic and unusually challenging Eskay Camp weather conditions is a testament to our exploration team and sets us up for an exciting and rewarding 2021."

Drill Holes WM20-001 and WM20-002

Each of the first two drill holes, completed from the same platform toward the south at dips of minus 45 degrees and minus 60 degrees, intersected multiple auriferous quartz veins and stockworks starting just 9.45 meters downhole in WM20-001 and 11.00 meters downhole in WM20-002;

Coarse, visible gold (VG) was observed in each of the first two drill holes;

WM-20-002 cut 14.2 g/t Au and 22.60 g/t Ag over 0.90 m within a broader 6.3-meter alteration zone grading 2.06 g/t Au and 3.73 g/t Ag starting 42.70 meters downhole;

Each of the first two drill holes intersected broad zones of anomalous mineralization toward the bottom of each hole (16.90 meters in WM20-001 and 18.7 meters in WM20-002) indicating the depth extent of the Westmore mineralized system and these broad zones of mineralization are indicative of the potential of high-grade pockets occurring at depth.

Geochronological Study

Sassy has commissioned lead isotope studies on several mineralized samples collected at Foremore in 2020 inclusive of lead-rich gold bearing samples collected at Westmore. A historic study of a Westmore sample suggests a possible genesis within the Triassic-Jurassic period which is consistent with the Jurassic host rocks at the prolific Eskay Camp. Lead isotope studies of Westmore samples and an age-date of the Westmore intrusive will add additional insight into the timing and genesis of the Westmore intrusive and mineralization.

Westmore Discovery Zone

The Westmore intrusive is interpreted to be an orogenic gold deposit structurally controlled by east-west trending features that appear to be related to brittle-type shears. The brittle shears have resulted in gold-silver bearing quartz veins that occur as east-west trending, and typically steeply north dipping, swarms and quartz stockworks. Individual veins have been mapped to be up to 1 meter thick, but typically the quartz vein swarms and stockworks are made up of multiple narrow quartz veins that collectively achieve widths of 2 to 3 meters on surface. In these structural settings, the individual veins pinch and swell in the horizontal and in the vertical dimension. Collectively, the vein swarms and resulting quartz stockworks can achieve significant widths and a significant vertical dimension.

Within both drill holes being reported, there are sections of anomalous gold-silver mineralization associated with alteration halos comprising anomalous As, Bi, Cd, ±Cu, Hg, Mo, Pb, Sb, Se, Te and Zn values. These alteration halos coincide with zones mapped and logged as zones of increased quartz veining, or zones logged as quartz stockwork, that achieve drill hole lengths of 1.0 m to 22.0 m. Preliminary interpretation suggests it is within these broad zones of quartz stockwork and anomalous gold-silver mineralization that higher-grade intercepts of gold-silver can be intersected and their associated geochemical signatures can be utilized to vector future drill holes within these zones.

Widespread Surface Mineralization

Systematic geological sampling and mapping in the 2020 field season resulted in the collection of 822 surface samples from the Westmore Discovery Zone area. Final results for 54 samples are pending. Gold values within the top decile (>90th percentile) of results received have a strong mineralogical association with Ag, ±Bi, Cd, Hg, Pb, Sb, Se, Te and Zn. Silver values within the top decile (>90th percentile) of results received are strongly associated with gold, but appear to have a slightly different mineralogical signature defined by an association with As, Bi, Cd, Cu, Hg, Pb, Sb, Se, Te and Zn. See Table 3 for 20 recently received surface sample assay results, highlights not previously reported. Interpretive work of the Au and Ag geochemical associations is ongoing. However, the strong Te association and the very strong Cd/Pb/Zn association with both elements are of interest. Within Westmore samples, it is common to identify visible gold (VG) closely associated with galena (Pb).

Westmore Au/Ag Sample Maps (with drill holes indicated) - 2020 Surface Sampling





Table 1: Westmore Drill Core Assay Highlights - First 2 Holes of 6

Drillhole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) WM20-001 9.45 16.15 6.70 0.52 0.81 Including 15.00 16.15 1.15 2.89 2.55 Including* 15.80 16.15 0.35 6.35 2.49 WM20-001 33.05 37.55 4.50 0.91 1.78 Including 35.30 36.40 1.10 3.62 6.66 Including* 35.80 36.40 0.60 6.53 11.90 WM20-001 46.70 47.60 0.90 0.78 86.40 WM20-001 53.60 57.30 3.70 0.42 0.89 Including* 53.60 54.10 0.50 2.97 3.18 WM20-001 61.30 63.75 2.45 0.47 3.24 Including 62.50 63.15 0.65 1.71 11.50 WM20-001 79.90 80.35 0.45 0.37 8.29 WM20-002 17.50 22.80 5.30 0.56 0.73 Including 17.50 18.80 1.30 2.10 1.42 Including 17.50 18.30 0.80 3.35 2.14 WM20-002 42.70 49.00 6.30 2.06 3.73 Including 42.70 45.00 2.30 5.61 9.07 Including* 42.70 43.60 0.90 14.20 22.60 WM20-002 62.50 65.70 3.20 0.45 1.62 WM20-002 125.95 127.40 1.45 0.40 2.23 WM20-002 133.70 135.05 1.35 3.38 6.96 Including* 134.45 135.05 0.60 7.56 13.10 WM20-002 170.50 172.65 2.15 0.63 0.49 Including 171.50 172.65 1.15 1.04 0.62 WM20-002 250.20 250.70 0.50 0.62 11.6 *Visible gold observed in drill core. Drill hole intercepts are core lengths - true widths are unknown at this time.



Table 2: Westmore Diamond Drill Hole Location & Orientation

Drillhole # Easting

NAD83 Northing

NAD83 Elevation

(ASL m) Start Date End Date Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Final Depth (m) WM20-001 378324 6325533 1537 19-Sep-20 23-Sep-20 184.4 -45 211.0 WM20-002 378324 6325534 1537 23-Sep-20 27-Sep-20 180.0 -60 304.5 WM20-003 378428 6325513 1505 28-Sep-20 05-Oct-20 180.3 -50 297.0 WM20-004 378222 6325718 1582 01-Oct-20 03-Oct-20 360.0 -50 197.0 WM20-005 378428 6325514 1505 05-Oct-20 10-Oct-20 180.0 -65 313.5 WM20-006 378222 6325712 1582 11-Oct-20 16-Oct-20 151.8 -50 339.5 Total Drilling (first-ever at Westmore) 1662.5



Table 3: New Westmore Surface Sample Results - Highlights

Sample ID Showing Sample Type Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb % Zn % C0012933 Westmore Grab 157.0 83.5 4.04 0.38 C0012588 Westmore Chip 0.10m 101.0 1,320.0 1.32 0.95 C0026497 Westmore Chip 0.60m 96.9 68.1 1.86 0.15 C0026509 Westmore Chip 0.10m 92.6 1510 1.15 0.30 C0012901 Westmore Chip 0.35m 82.9 35.6 1.05 0.06 C0026571 Westmore Grab 61.0 39.3 1.42 0.12 C0012938 Westmore Grab 54.4 40.6 1.76 0.04 C0026494 Westmore Chip 0.32m 48.5 14.8 0.11 0.01 C0026552 Westmore Chip 0.55m 39.8 29.0 0.79 0.26 C0026513 Westmore Chip 0.20m 38.7 62.6 3.50 0.26 C0026519 Westmore Chip 0.30m 36.5 674.0 0.33 0.17 C0026495 Westmore Chip 0.59m 36.4 20.1 0.12 0.19 C0026493 Westmore Chip 0.36m 35.3 25.9 0.30 0.01 C0012717 Westmore Grab 31.3 10.5 0.05 0.01 C0026529 Westmore Chip 0.30m 25.9 405.0 0.28 0.02 C0012904 Westmore Chip 0.10m 23.0 35.5 1.53 0.38 C0012905 Westmore Chip 0.10m 21.1 20.8 0.49 0.36 C0026670 Westmore Grab 19.6 54.6 2.58 0.12 C0012937 Westmore Grab 16.8 21.1 1.06 0.06 C0012907 Westmore Chip 0.15m 16.5 20.4 0.13 0.01



The results reported above are the 20 highest grade gold values recently received from the 2020 Westmore surface sampling program and have not been previously released. The highlights are from 744 samples collected over the Westmore Discovery Zone. All samples are samples of mineralized quartz material and are composites in nature as the sampler typically collected up to 2 kg of material per sample. Using the same ranking parameters as the entire Westmore surface sample data base, 60 samples within this new batch of samples reported to the ≥90th percentile and averaged 21.45 g/t Au. The reader is cautioned that grab/chip samples are selective in nature and may not be accurately representing the actual grade of the numerous mineralized quartz veins and stockworks occurring at the Westmore Discovery Zone.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Sassy Resources. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Sassy implemented an industry-standard QA/QC program for all field and drill core samples collected during its 2020 exploration program. All samples were placed in clear plastic sample bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and remained on site until transportation to the lab. Samples were transported and submitted directly by Company personnel to the MSALABS preparation facility at Terrace, B.C. Initially, in 2020, samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, split to 250g, and pulverized to a pulp with 85% passing 75 micrometres. The pulps were then shipped to MSALABS laboratory in Langley, B.C., where they were fire assayed for gold by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption finish (AAS), 48 elements by multi-element ICP-AES/IMS under 4-acid digestion. Samples that reported Au values over 10 g/t were re-analyzed by the gravimetric method, and those with Ag values over 100 ppm were re-analyzed by ICP-AES ore grade methods. Sassy changed this initial approach and requested a 500g split be obtained and that the pulverizer be washed with barren material between each sample. As above, under this procedure all samples were assayed for gold and 48 elements by multi-element ICP-AES/IMS under 4-acid digestion. In addition, Sassy requested MSALABS to perform multiple check assays on coarse reject material utilizing a 500g split and to perform Metallic Screening analyses on all gold results ≥10.0 g/t Au. MSALABS is an accredited lab independent of Sassy Resources.

As part of Sassy QA/QC protocol, check assays of MSALABS results in 2020 were performed at Actlabs laboratory in Kamloops, B.C. Within the group of samples selected for check assay, Sassy inserted several blanks and standards. At Actlabs, samples were crushed up to 80% passing 2mm, a riffle split of 500g was further pulverized to 98% passing 105 micrometres. Pulps were analysed for Au by Fire Assay (50g) with an atomic absorption finish. All fire assays exceeding 10 g/t Au were assayed by Metallic Screen (500g) sieved at 100 mesh (149 micrometres) with assays performed on the entire + 100 mesh and 2 splits of the - 100 mesh fraction. A final assay was calculated based on the weight of each fraction. In addition, a 58 element + S, multi-element, 4-Acid "Near Total" Digestion assay was performed by ICP-MS. Over-limit analyses for Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn were performed for Ag by 4-Acid ICP-OES technique. In early September Sassy made the decision to utilize Actlabs for all assay needs to the end of the 2020 exploration program and in doing so, maintained Sassy QA/QC protocol. Actlabs is an accredited lab independent of Sassy Resources.

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its current focus is the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained in this document includes "forward looking information", with respect to a performance expectation for Sassy Resources Corp.. Such forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections formulated using assumptions believed to be reasonable and involving a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation, fluctuations in foreign exchange markets, the price of commodities in both the cash market and futures market, changes in legislation, taxation, controls and regulation of national and local governments and political and economic developments in Canada and other countries where Sassy carries out or may carry out business in the future, the availability of future business opportunities and the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or operational difficulties related to technical activities of mining and reclamation, the speculative nature of exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks obtaining necessary licenses and permits, reducing the quantity or grade of reserves, adverse changes in credit ratings, and the challenge of title. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update publicly or revise forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Some of the results reported are historical and may not have been verified by the Company.

Contact Info:

Mark Scott

Chief Executive Officer & Director

info@sassyresources.ca

Terry Bramhall

Sassy Resources Corporate Communications/IR

1.604.833.6999 (mobile)

1.604.675.9985 (office)

terry.bramhall@sassyresources.ca

In Europe:

Michael Adams

Managing Director - Star Finance GmbH

info@star-finance.eu

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sassy Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627995/Sassy-Drilling-Confirms-Westmore-Gold-Silver-Discovery