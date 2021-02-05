Leocor Gold Inc. Adds Strategic Ground in Baie Verte Mining District, Central Newfoundland

Vancouver, Feb 5, 2021 - Leocor Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "Leocor") (CSE:LECR); (CNSX:LECR.CN); (OTC:LECRF); (Frankfurt:LGO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated February 1, 2021 with Stanley H.B. Squires and Robert P. McGuire (together, the "Optionor"), pursuant to which Leocor has the option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in 13 mineral claims comprising approximately 325 Ha located in Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Project").

The claims consolidate the ground between and adjacent to the Company's central Dorset Gold Project and The Copper Creek project to the north. The acquisition creates a now contiguous land package of almost 2,000 hectares within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District.

"We're happy we were able to add this strategically important ground," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "The acquisition allows us to follow geochemical and geophysical indicators east of our Copper Creek project and north of the Dorset project. The added ground establishes scale by connecting the projects and forming one larger 1,975 hectare contiguous package. Dorset is the anchor, but the consolidated land parcel gives us greater upside potential," continued Mr. Klenman.

In order to exercise the Option, Leocor must make cash payments to the Optionor of $45,000 over three years. Upon exercise of the Option, the Optionor will retain a 2% NSR royalty, provided that Leocor will have the right to purchase from Optionor 50% of the 2% NSR royalty upon payment of the sum of $1,000,000 to Optionor at any time.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Location of Leocor's project ground, Baie Verte, Newfoundland, Canada



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Leocor projects, Baie Verte, Newfoundland, Canada

Copper Creek Amendment

The Company also announces that it has amended the terms of the option agreement dated August 11, 2020 between the Company and Lai Lai Chan, pursuant to which the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Copper Creek Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, as follows: (1) the Expenditures required to be incurred on or before December 31, 2020 have been reduced from $50,000 to $15,000; and (2) the Expenditures required to be incurred on or before August 11, 2021 have been increased from $100,000 to $135,000.

Further details of the option agreement are disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 27, 2020.

About Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls three gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District, proximal to known deposits and currently producing mines, including Anaconda Mining's Pine Cove Mine and Stogertite deposit, and Rambler Metals' Ming Mine. Leocor's Atlantic Canada portfolio includes the Dorset, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000 hectare exploration corridor.

