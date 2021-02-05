Norsemont Announces Filing of Choquelimpie Technical Report

Vancouver, February 5, 2021 - Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM), (CNSX:NOM.CN), (OTC:NRRSF), (FWB:LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 28, 2020, the Company has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report (the "Technical Report") for its Choquelimpie project, in Northern Chile.

The Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Choquelimpie Au-Ag Project, Region 1, Chile for Norsemont Mining Inc." is effective dated December 22, 2020, and was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 by Thomas Henricksen, Ph.D., CPG, and Jaime Alcazar, P.Geo., both of whom are "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101. The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website at www.norsemontmining.com.

Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont said "We are pleased to file our initial 43-101 technical report on the Choquelimpie Gold - Silver project. Some of our technical team has recently been on the project and assembling further data, working towards our initial 43-101 compliant resource estimate."

About Norsemont Mining

We are experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and fast tracking our flagship project through to bankable feasibility. Norsemont Mining owns a 100% interest in the Choquelimpie Gold - Silver Project in Northern Chile, a previously permitted gold and silver mine. Choquelimpie has over 1,700 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure.

