African Metals Corporation Announces Appointment of Chairman of the Board

TORONTO, February 5, 2021 - African Metals Corp. (TSXV:AFR.H) ("African Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that John F. O'Donnell has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. O'Donnell has been a director of the Company since July 18, 2016.
About African Metals
The common shares of the Company are listed on the NEX Board ("NEX") of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Company has applied to the TSXV to transfer its listing from the NEX to the TSXV as a Tier 2 issuer and to reinstate trading of the Common Shares on the TSXV, all in accordance with applicable rules and policies of the TSXV.
For more information, please contact Daniel Gregory, Chief Financial Officer at (416) 709-9266 or by email at dangregory811@gmail.com.
