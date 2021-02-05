Aftermath Silver Announces Filing of the NI 43-101 Challacollo Silver-Gold Project Technical Report on SEDAR

Vancouver, February 5, 2021 - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQB: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") wishes to advise that the NI 43-101 technical report for the Challacollo Mineral Resource Estimate announced on December 15, 2020, titled "Challacollo Silver-Gold Mineral Resource Estimate" with an effective date of December 15, 2020 has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR.



About Aftermath Silver Ltd

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver, and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver projects in stable jurisdictions.

Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

Berenguela Silver-Copper project. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest through a binding agreement with SSR Mining. The project is located in the Department of Puno, in southern central Peru. An NI 43-101 Technical Report on the property is in progress. The company is planning to advance the project through a pre-feasibility study.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project. The Company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Challacollo silver-gold project through a binding agreement with Mandalay Resources, see Company news release dated June 27th, 2019. The Company announced a CIM compliant Mineral Resource for Challacollo on December 15 th , 2020, details of which can be found in the accompanying NI 43-101 Technical Report, now available on SEDAR and on the Company's web page. The company will aggressively seek to grow the mineral resource during 2021.

Cachinal Silver-Gold project. The Company own 80% interest, with an option to acquire the remaining 20% from SSR Mining. Located 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta. On September 16, 2020 the company released a CIM compliant Mineral Resource and accompanying NI 43-101 Technical Report (available on SEDAR and on the Company's web page).

Aftermath is well funded to advance its programs in 2021, with $15 million in the treasury.

