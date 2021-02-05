Rock Tech Chairman Dirk Harbecke Files Early Warning Report

Vancouver, February 5, 2021 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:RCK) announces that Dirk Harbecke, chairman of the board of directors of the Company, has filed an Early Warning Report on SEDAR.

While there has been no change in Mr. Harbecke's beneficial ownership of securities of the Company, after giving effect to the recent issuance of shares by the Company, Mr. Harbecke's partially-diluted ownership position has decreased to 15.68%, resulting in a decrease of 2.04% reported in his previous early warning report on December 29, 2020. Prior to the date of this report, Mr. Harbecke beneficially owned 6,421,434 Shares, 2,011,834 Warrants and 695,000 Stock Options representing 15.68% on a partially diluted basis.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated February 5, 2021. The early warning report respecting the transaction has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

