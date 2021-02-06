GoldHaven Adopts Incentive Plan and Grants RSUs

Vancouver, February 5, 2021 - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") announces that the Company has adopted an equity incentive plan (the "Incentive Plan") to supplement the Company's existing stock option plan (the "Option Plan"). Pursuant to the Incentive Plan, the Company may grant to eligible participants restricted share units ("RSUs") and deferred share units ("DSUs", together with RSUs, "Awards"). The aggregate number of Awards issuable under the Incentive Plan is subject to the same limits currently in place pursuant to the Option Plan. Pursuant to the Plan, the board of directors of the Company may select participants eligible to receive Awards, determine the type of Award to be granted, and establish the terms and conditions attached to the Awards. The Incentive Plan will be available under the Company's profile at SEDAR.com.

Daniel Schieber, GoldHaven's CEO, states, "We have adopted this plan in the spirit of delivering shareholder value. Our management is committed to spending our treasury responsibly, keeping salaries to a minimum and incentivizing our management to participate in the overall success of the Company."

The Company also wishes to confirm that an aggregate of 1,500,000 RSUs have been granted to directors and officers of the company on November 1, 2020 and are now subject to the terms of the Incentive Plan. These RSUs are subject to performance-based vesting as follows: 500,000 RSUs vest upon the Company's stock closing above $0.50 for a period of 20 consecutive trading dates; 500,000 vest upon the Company's stock closing above $0.75 for a period of 20 consecutive trading dates; and 500,000 vest upon the Company's stock closing above $1.00 for a period of 20 consecutive trading dates. Once vested, each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company active in the Maricunga Gold Belt of Northern Chile. The Maricunga measures 150 km. north-south and 30 km. east-west and is host to discoveries in the last ten years of over 100M oz. gold; 450M oz. silver and 1.3B lbs. copper. The Company has agreements in place to acquire seven high priority exploration targets as identified by geological studies. GoldHaven has identified four of these seven properties as being "High Priority targets", and will commence a drilling program beginning during the first quarter of 2021. The four priority targets include Coya, which is located approx.16 km. northeast of the La Coipa mine where Kinross has extracted over 6.2M oz. gold; the second is Rio Loa, a project that is located 25 km. south of Gold Field's Salares Norte deposit (5.2M oz. AuEq); and the third and fourth target projects are Alicia and Roma, which are located approximately 35 km. south of the Salares Norte deposit. These priority targets have been designated as High Priority owing to the extensive pervasive alteration, favourable geology, structure and highly anomalous rock geochemistry results, as well as their relative proximity to existing gold deposits.

