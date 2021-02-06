Pacific Bay Closes Final Tranche of Financing

Vancouver, February 5, 2021 - David H. Brett, President and CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSX Venture: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports that the Company has closed a $35,750 final tranche of a previously announce financing through issuance of 286,000 units at a price of at a price of $0.125 per unit (the "Units"). The Units consist of one common share and one warrant to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.175 for one year. The Units issued under this final tranche will be subject to a four month hold period expiring June 6th, 2021. The Company plans to use the proceeds of the financing to explore its 100% owned British Columbia gold and polymetallic properties and for working capital purposes. No finder's fees were paid with respect to the closing.

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.

Per/

David H. Brett, MBA

President & CEO

Contact: David Brett, 604-682-2421, dbrett@pacificbayminerals.com

