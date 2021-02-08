Stevens Gold Completes Claim Staking to Expand the Millennium Gold Property

Vancouver, February 8, 2021 - Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) (the "Company" or "Stevens Gold") is pleased to announce it has completed the staking of 72 new claims contiguous with the original Millennium Gold Property (the "Property"). The Property is located 4.8 km northeast of Lake Havasu City in Mojave County, western Arizona.

The new claims were staked to encapsulate high gold assays from rock samples described in historic exploration reports and results from a review of inhouse remotely sensed Aster survey data. An Aster survey is a satellite-based imaging tool that uses Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) bands to produce maps on a regional and local scale. Aster has three visible/near-infrared bands with 15 m resolution, six short-wave infrared bands at 30 m resolution and five thermal-infrared bands at 90 m resolution.

Results from the Aster survey documented patterns of bedrock alteration commonly associated with epithermal style gold mineralization. These included widely developed and focused areas of iron oxide, silicification and clay-rich alteration which were used to guide claim staking.

The acquisition of the new claims provides the Company with new exploration targets that can be followed-up with prospecting, rock sampling and geophysical surveys followed by drilling.

Claim staking was undertaken by North American Exploration under the supervision of David Morris.

The Property located in west Arizona is an early stage, underexplored low sulphidation volcanic-hosted epithermal gold deposit with geological similarities in style of mineralization and alteration to other nearby epithermal deposits including the Castle Mountain Mine and the Moss Mine. The presence of these and numerous other epithermal gold deposits in the general area of the Property indicates the district is fertile exploration terrain and has good potential for additional deposits. Exploration can proceed 12 months of the year and is adjacent to readily available amenities and hydro-electric power.

Qualified Person

The Technical Report was prepared by Dr. Mark Fedikow, P.Geo., of Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. Dr. Fedikow is independent of Stevens Gold Nevada Inc., is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed all technical information in this release.

About Stevens Gold

Stevens Gold (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Stevens Gold is exploring the optioned Millennium Gold property in Arizona. The Millennium Gold property consists of three State mineral leases totaling 1,920 acres and is in the general vicinity of the Oatman mining district where over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold has been discovered and where Equinox's Castle Mountain open pit gold mine is located, please see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR for more information.

