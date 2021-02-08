Arbor Metals looks to Expand Land Package in Burkina Faso

Vancouver, February 8, 2021 - Arbor Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ABR); (FWB:432) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved the expansion of the Company's existing Rakounga Gold Project in Burkina Faso, West Africa, to include additional land holdings in the region. The decision to expand the existing holdings follows positive data received from initial sampling work conducted by the Company at Rakounga.

The Company is currently in discussions with an adjacent land owner, and will be reviewing available land packages in the immediate area surrounding the Rakounga Gold Project. The Company will provide shareholders with further information on expansion as negotiations progress.

About the Arbor Metals Corp.

The Company controls the Rakounga Gold Project which consists of an exploration permit covering a two-hundred-and-fifty square kilometer area located along the Goren Greenstone Belt in central Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a one-hundred percent interest in and to the Project, subject only to pre-existing royalty obligations. The Company has control over operations conducted on the Project and will look to expand on historical drilling and survey work conducted on the Project.

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Arbor Metals Corp.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the expansion of the Rakounga Gold Project, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.