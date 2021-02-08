Ubique Minerals Reports Zinc Soil Anomaly Extended by Fall 2020 Work Program

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the Unites States of America

TORONTO, February 8, 2021 - Ubique Minerals Ltd. ("Ubique") (CSE:UBQ) has received all the results of analyses of soil samples collected on one of the eastern Mineral Licenses of Ubique's Daniel's Harbour, Newfoundland, property. They extend and better define the size of the zinc soil anomalies identified in earlier sampling in 2018 and 2019. High zinc soil values in the northeast are open to extension and a gap in the sampling in the east central area shown on the map also reveals high zinc values that need further definition.

The area covered by sampling is approximately 2 x 2 kilometres and the area is 8 kilometres northeast of the area of the PE Zone diamond drilling reported by press release dated January 11th, 2021 and 12 kilometres northeast of the Ophir Gold Option diamond drilling reported by press release dated January 25th, 2021.

Gerald Harper, Chief Executive Officer said that "we have been trying to find the limits of this area of anomalous zinc in soil now for 3 years and each time we add more sampling we extend the anomalous area further. This bodes well for future expansion and more sampling is needed to investigate this area on trend from all the other zinc deposits found and mined."

All analyses were undertaken by Eastern Analytical Ltd of Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador. Eastern Analytical is I.S.O. 17025 Accredited in Fire Assay Au, as well as in multi-acid ore grade assays in Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Fe and Co.

Ubique's exploration programs in 2017 and 2018 received financial support from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Junior Exploration Assistance Programs and the Company has applied for financial assistance from the program for 2020.

About Ubique Minerals Limited.

Ubique Minerals Ltd. is a zinc exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ). It has focused on exploration of its 100% owned Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland, and was initially funded by private equity including that from Greenbank Capital Inc (CSE:GBC and OTCMKTS:GRNBF and FRA:2TL). Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has undertaken three drilling programs on its Daniel's Harbour zinc project, all of which were successful in delineating zinc mineralization extending from the vicinity of former mine workings. Ubique has an experienced management group and has an extensive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area. For more information on Ubique please contact Gerald Harper, CEO, at (416) 232-9114 or by email gharper@ubiquezinc.com or see the website at www.ubiqueminerals.com.

Dr. Gerald Harper, P.Geo.(NL), the CEO of Ubique, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of Ubique Minerals Ltd.., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the business. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Ubique can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Ubique disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

