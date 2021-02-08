Trillium Gold announces appointment of Senior Financial Advisor

VANCOUVER, Feb. 8, 2021 - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) ("Trillium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rohan Hazelton as Senior Financial Advisor.

Mr. Hazelton is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with more than 25 years of international finance experience, 20 years of that in the mining industry. As one of the early employees of Wheaton River/Goldcorp from 2002, he assumed progressively senior roles with the company through to 2015, including Vice President of Finance and CFO of its Mexican Operations, to Vice President of Strategy, leading medium and long term strategic planning with the senior leadership team, restructurings and financial analyses for more than twenty M&A transactions totalling over $20 billion. He is a graduate of Harvard University in applied mathematics and economics, and is active in the community as Treasurer of the Harvard Club of Toronto and Co-founder and Director of Young Mining Professionals.

Russell Starr, CEO of Trillium Gold commented, "On behalf of the Board, I am very excited to welcome Rohan to the team. Given his multi-faceted expertise in high performance operational and financial management with a leading gold company, he will be an invaluable addition to our team as we build value in our dominant position in the Red Lake District."

The Company's Board of Directors has approved the granting of 50,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Hazelton at an exercise price as of the close of business on the grant date. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five years in accordance with the terms of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. The Company recently extended its holdings in the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts, as well as in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake, Ontario and the Matagami and Chibougamou areas of Quebec.

