Artemis Announces Appointment of Key Senior Personnel

VANCOUVER, Feb. 8, 2021 - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ARTG) ("Artemis" or, the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Candice Alderson as Senior Vice President Corporate Affairs for the Company.

Ms. Alderson will be responsible for executing the Company's strategy, alongside senior management, in respect of stakeholder and government affairs, and key relationship and contract management for the Company, in respect of its Blackwater Gold Project ("Blackwater" or the "Project"). Ms. Alderson will join the Company in her new role, based out of the Company's Vancouver office, effective February 15, 2021.

About Candice Alderson

Ms. Alderson brings a legal and finance background with extensive major project management experience. Notably, Ms. Alderson most recently served as Senior Vice President, Infrastructure Investments for the Ledcor Group of Companies ("Ledcor"), a privately-owned company that is one of the most diverse conglomerates in North America. Ledcor consists of the Commercial Construction, Property, Industrial, Mining, Pipeline, Resource, Transportation and Telecommunication business units. Ms. Alderson has worked within a variety of these business units during her time at Ledcor, while also overseeing general corporate matters, including acquisitions. She was also a member of Ledcor's Inclusion and Diversity Committee.

Ms. Alderson graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Concordia University and a LLB from the University of Victoria. Ms. Alderson was a member of the Canadian Infrastructure Law Forum Organizing Committee and has been active on various Canadian Bar Association Committees (BC and National) during her legal career. She has participated in the CBABC's Women's Lawyers Forum mentorship program for many years. She is an alumnus of the Governor General's Leadership Conference (2004), BC Regional Chair for the Governor General's 2020 Leadership Conference, and BC Vice Chair of the "Next-Gen. Now." Campaign for Concordia. Ms. Alderson was awarded L'Expert's Top 40 Under 40 Rising Star Award.

Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO commented "We are very pleased to have someone of Candice's distinction and calibre join the Company as Senior VP Corporate Affairs. Her very relevant experience, particularly in the construction and development space, will be invaluable as we work to advance the Blackwater project and its associated infrastructure, secure construction & key supply contracts working with our partners in preparation for a start of construction in Q2 2022.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "potential" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the plans of the Company regarding the Project and other statements regarding future plans, expectations, guidance, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts, as well as statements as to management's expectations with respect to such matters.

Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are made as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results may vary. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include without limitation, risks related to the ability of the Company to accomplish its plans and objectives with respect to the Project within the expected timing or at all; the timing and receipt of certain approvals, changes in commodity and power prices, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, risks inherent in exploration estimates and results, timing and success, inaccurate geological and metallurgical assumptions (including with respect to the size, grade and recoverability of mineral reserves and resources), changes in development or mining plans due to changes in logistical, technical or other factors, unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications, cost escalation, unavailability of materials, equipment and third party contractors, delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters), political risk, social unrest, and changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the assumptions that: (1) market fundamentals will result in sustained mineral demand and prices; (2) the receipt of any necessary approvals and consents in connection with the development of any properties; (3) the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of any mineral properties; and (4) sustained commodity prices such that any properties put into operation remain economically viable. The actual results or performance by the Company could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements relating to those matters. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

