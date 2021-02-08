Ivanhoe Mines Congratulates Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, on His Appointment as Chairperson of the African Union

Kinshasa, February 8, 2021 - Robert Friedland and Yufeng "Miles" Sun, Co-Chairmen of Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF), today extend their congratulations to Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, on his appointment as the new Chairperson of the African Union for 2021.

President Tshisekedi takes over the position from Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, who has concluded his one-year term as Chairperson.

The African Union consists of the 55 member states that make up the countries of the African Continent. The African Union spearheads Africa's development and integration in close collaboration with African Union Member States, the Regional Economic Communities and African citizens. Its vision is to accelerate progress towards an integrated, prosperous and inclusive Africa, at peace with itself, playing a dynamic role in the continental and global arena, effectively driven by an accountable, efficient and responsive union.

"On behalf of everyone at Ivanhoe Mines, we congratulate President Tshisekedi on this prestigious appointment. We also salute the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for their commitment to creating the necessary conditions for unfettered democracy, allowing for all Congolese people to enjoy long-lasting and meaningful benefits from their country's unparalleled mineral potential - especially copper and cobalt, two 'green' metals that are going to be required in massive amounts to electrify the world economy," said Mr. Friedland.

"This is a time of tremendous opportunity for responsible development of the mining sector in the DRC, and we are confident that Ivanhoe Mines' Kamoa-Kakula joint-venture mining complex, Ivanhoe's potential discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration ground, and Ivanhoe's Kipushi joint venture will help reestablish the DRC as one of the world's top tier mining jurisdictions," Mr. Friedland added.

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal joint-venture projects in Southern Africa: the development of major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discoveries in the DRC and at the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-rhodium-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC. Kamoa-Kakula is expected to begin producing copper in July 2021 and, through phased expansions, is positioned to become one of the world's largest copper operations. Kamoa-Kakula and Kipushi will be powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity and will be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of metal produced. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration licences in the DRC, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.

