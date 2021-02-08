Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Karora Intersects 3.64 g/t Gold over 16 Metres as Part of Strong Results from Initial Scout Drilling on the Lake Cowan Prospect at Higginsville Greater; Provides Management Update and Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

13:15 Uhr  |  CNW

Highlights:

  • Initial scout drilling at Lake Cowan in the Higginsville Greater area has delivered exciting new drill targets in previously under-explored terrain east of the Higginsville mining operations.

  • Results from early stage scout drilling are viewed as very encouraging especially given the sparse nature of the drilling over this large area.

  • Significant gold intersections from lake air core scout drilling include:


    • HIGA8864: 1.35 g/t gold over 50 metres, including 3.64 g/t over 16 metres1

  • Paul Andre Huet, Karora's Chairman and CEO, to relocate to Western Australia in the first half of 2021 to lead the Corporation's near term organic growth initiatives alongside Graeme Sloan, Managing Director, Australian Operations.

  • Oliver Turner promoted to Executive Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Turner will continue to oversee strategic corporate initiatives and will provide senior leadership to support Karora's TSX listing.

1.

Downhole intervals. Estimated true widths cannot be determined on the available information.

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 - Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce encouraging Phase 1 drill results from initial scout drilling on its under-explored Lake Cowan (dry salt lake bed) area of Higginsville Greater. The targeted area has seen little historic exploration and is situated over prospective ground which covers the eastern margin of the Kalgoorlie Terrane. The area contains several of the main regional faults and has similar geology to many of the major gold deposits within the Kalgoorlie-Kambalda-Norseman area. Lake Cowan represents a high priority exploration area for Karora in 2021 as part of its large A$20 million drilling and exploration budget.

Paul Huet, Chairman and CEO of Karora said, "Initial scout drilling results from our Lake Cowan prospect, which is part of the Higginsville Greater exploration area, have been particularly promising. All of the results are located at relatively shallow depths, including some particularly strong, and potentially open pittable, gold intercepts such as 1.35g/t over 50 metres which includes a very robust intercept of 3.64g/t over 16 metres in hole HIGA8864. These are excellent results for first pass aircore drilling and confirm the strong exploration potential of the Lake Cowan area.

While we have experienced delays in the return of lab assays from across our properties given very high regional demand and COVID-19 related labour shortages, we look forward to ongoing results from this exciting greenfields program. To date, I am extremely pleased with the results returned from the drill bit which have very successfully vectored in on the targets generated by our large 400 square kilometre gravity survey completed last year."

Management Update and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Karora is also pleased to announce that Paul Andre Huet, Chairman and CEO, will be relocating to Western Australia in the first half of 2021 to lead Karora's near term organic growth initiatives alongside Graeme Sloan, Managing Director Australian Operations. With Karora's focus on organic growth at its Australian gold operations over the near-to-mid-term, the Corporation intends to take full advantage of Mr. Huet's proven leadership and mining operations experience to oversee Karora's growth in Western Australia alongside Mr. Sloan. Karora expects to outline its organic growth plan to the market in the coming months.

Oliver Turner has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and will continue to be based in Toronto, Canada. Mr. Turner will continue to oversee strategic corporate initiatives and will provide senior leadership to support Karora's TSX listing and capital markets relationships in North America.

Paul Huet, Chairman and CEO of Karora said, "Since acquiring and integrating the Higginsville Gold Operations in mid-2019, we have been diligently focused on the transformation of Karora into a stable junior gold producer with a robust mineral inventory. Our initiatives have included significant cost reductions, the major reduction of royalties across our properties and the transformation of our executive team, all of which have attracted some of the strongest shareholders in the industry.

With our sights now set on delivering a strong organic growth profile to our investors and stakeholders, it is important that we leverage our significant collective experience in operations to execute our strategy to grow the business. As such, I am very much looking forward to working alongside our tremendous team in Australia to deliver our vision for our shareholders. Karora has built a very strong shareholder base in North America and Europe and remains focused on continuing to support and expand its market presence globally.

In North America, Oliver Turner has been a critical component to the outstanding corporate transformation we achieved in 2020 and I am extremely pleased to announce his promotion to Executive Vice President of Corporate Development. Together as a team we are looking forward to continuing to expand awareness of our business across both sides of the Pacific and Europe while continuing to attract top tier shareholders to Karora. We are looking forward to further growth in 2021."

Additionally, Karora is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming investor conferences.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Karora has confirmed its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference to be held March 1-5, 2021
  • Red Cloud 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase to be held March 3-5, 2021
  • PDAC 2021 Virtual Convention to be held March 8-11, 2021
  • Stifel GMP 2021 Virtual Canada Cross Sector Insight Conference to be held April 21, 2021.

Lake Cowan Reconnaissance Drilling Program

As part of Karora's exploration plan to discover and develop large new gold deposits to continue to feed its expanding organic growth strategy, drilling commenced late last year to test prospective shear zones and selected priority targets identified from the recently completed Lake Cowan desktop study produced by Resource Potentials2. The study, conducted 10 kilometres east of the Higginsville mill, utilized a high density (200x100 metre grid) gravity survey incorporating aeromagnetic, geochemical and geological data (see Karora news release date September 8, 2020). The first pass drilling program comprises 18,000 metres of specialized reconnaissance lake aircore drilling on a 640x160 metre grid with some infill spaced lines.

The desktop study covered large areas of the Zuleika shear zone and the western margin of the Boulder Lefroy shear zone. The Zuleika shear zone is a regional structure that, along with subsidiary faults, controls the bulk of the Higginsville Central deposits (2Mozs), extending 55 kilometres north to Cave Rocks (0.5Mozs), 70 kilometres north to Mount Marion (1Mozs) and 110 kilometres north to Kundana (6Mozs)3. The Zuleika shear zone extends south over Lake Cowan and is a key target as part of Karora's first test of this under-explored area. The Baloo mine and the Monsoon/Nanook prospects (see Karora Technical Report dated February 6, 2020, www.sedar.com) are interpreted as belonging to the southern extension of the Zuleika Shear. The Boulder Lefroy shear zone is interpreted to extend into the eastern edge of the Higginsville leases and is host to the world class St Ives gold mine, 50 kilometres to the north. St Ives has produced over 14Mozs since 1980. The current scout drilling program will test part of the western margin of this prolific Shear Zone.

A total of 15,339 metres and 288 holes of the Phase 1 aircore drilling program were completed to January 1st, 2021. Holes are drilled vertically and to refusal with a maximum depth capacity of approximately 120 metres. Assay results have been returned for 192 holes to January 18, 2021 with turn-around times on assay results impacted by industry-wide laboratory capacity issues as a result of an increasing demand on assay lab services and labour supply hurdles related to COVID-19 restrictions.

Results from the reconnaissance program received to date are very encouraging with 36 holes returning assays above 0.02 g/t gold - an assay grade considered anomalous and prospective in this environment. Highlighted significant gold drilling results4 are described below:

  • HIGA8864: 1.35 g/t over 50 metres (from 68 metres), including 3.64 g/t Au over 16 metres. This result is 180 metres north of historical drilling and represents an extension of the Monsoon mineralized system.
  • HIGA8841: 0.31 g/t over 20 metres (from 30 metres). This intersection comes from an area with no known associated mineralization and is potentially a new mineralized corridor.
  • HIGA8857: 0.18 g/t over 31 metres (from 72 metres). This intersection appears to support a Northeast trending mineralized zone between Aral and Monsoon.
  • HIGA8824: 0.22 g/t over 17 metres (from 68 metres). This result has increased the footprint of the Aral prospect to 440x120 metres.

Drilling is ongoing, with the Phase 1 program expected to be completed during March 2021. Planning for follow-up drilling (both aircore and RC) on the basis of the Phase 1 drilling results has commenced.

2.

Resource Potentials - a Perth based consultant company specialising in geophysical survey design, processing-modelling, interpretation, and drill hole targeting.

3.

Approximate production ounces

4.

Downhole intervals. Estimated true widths cannot be determined with the available information.

Compliance Statement (JORC 2012 and NI 43-101)

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Devlin, FAusIMM, Group Geologist, Karora Resources Inc., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

At Higginsville All RC drill sampling is conducted by Karora personnel. Samples for gold analysis are shipped to Bureau Veritas Laboratories of Kalgoorlie and Perth for preparation and assaying by 40 gram fire assay analytical method. All drilling samples submitted for assay include Certified Reference Material ("CRM") and coarse blank every 25th down hole metre. Duplicate samples are taken every 50th metre. The lab is also required to undertake a minimum of 1 in 45 wet screens on pulverised samples to ensure a minimum 90% passing at -75µm. Samples for low level gold (current aircore drill program) are shipped to Bureau Veritas Laboratories, Perth for preparation and assaying by 40 gram Aqua Regia Digest, with ICP-MS finish with a detection limit of 1 ppb Au. Aircore samples are presented to the laboratory as 4m composite samples. Where problems have been identified in QA/QC checks, Karora personnel and the Bureau Veritas laboratory staff have actively pursued and corrected the issues as standard procedure.

About Karora Resources

Karora is focused on growing gold production and reducing costs at its integrated Beta Hunt Gold Mine and Higginsville Gold Operations ("HGO") in Western Australia. The Higginsville treatment facility is a low-cost 1.4 Mtpa processing plant which is fed at capacity from Karora's underground Beta Hunt mine and open pit Higginsville mine. At Beta Hunt, a robust gold Mineral Resource and Reserve is hosted in multiple gold shears, with gold intersections along a 4 km strike length remaining open in multiple directions. HGO has a substantial Mineral gold Resource and Reserve and prospective land package totaling approximately 1,900 square kilometers. The Company also owns the high grade Spargos Reward project which is anticipated to begin mining in 2021. Karora has a strong Board and management team focused on delivering shareholder value. Karora's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol KRR. Karora shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol KRRGF.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the timing for the completion of technical studies, liquidity and capital resources of Karora, production guidance, organic growth profile and the potential of the Beta Hunt Mine, Higginsville Gold Operation, the Aquarius Project, Spargos Gold Project and Lake Cowan prospect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Karora to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Karora 's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Karora has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Karora disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cautionary Statement Regarding the Higginsville Mining Operations
A production decision at the Higginsville gold operations was made by previous operators of the mine, prior to the completion of the acquisition of the Higginsville gold operations by Karora and Karora made a decision to continue production subsequent to the acquisition. This decision by Karora to continue production and, to the knowledge of Karora, the prior production decision were not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, which include increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that anticipated production costs will be achieved. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Corporation's cash flow and future profitability. Readers are cautioned that there is increased uncertainty and higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with such production decisions.

Table 1: Higginsville Greater Aircore Drilling to January 20211, 2


Hole ID

Sub
interval

From
(m)

To
(m)

Downhole
Interval (m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Au
(g/t)1.

HIGA8742

2.0

4.0

2.0

0.005

HIGA8743

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8744

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8745

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8746

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8747

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8748

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8749

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8750

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8751

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8752

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8753

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8754

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8755

24.0

28.0

4.0

0.005

HIGA8756

8.0

12.0

4.0

0.007

HIGA8757

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8758

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8759

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8760

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8761

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8762

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8763

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8764

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8765

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8766

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8767

12.0

16.0

4.0

0.012

HIGA8768

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8769

20.0

22.0

2.0

0.008

HIGA8770

20.0

22.0

2.0

0.007

HIGA8771

20.0

22.0

2.0

0.007

HIGA8772

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8773

20.0

27.0

7.0

0.008

HIGA8774

21.0

24.0

3.0

0.007

HIGA8775

20.0

32.0

12.0

0.009

HIGA8776

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8777

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8778

16.0

20.0

4.0

0.008

41.0

48.0

7.0

0.012

HIGA8779

16.0

24.0

8.0

0.014

HIGA8780

20.0

24.0

4.0

0.006

HIGA8781

16.0

24.0

8.0

0.019

HIGA8782

14.0

18.0

4.0

0.022

HIGA8783

10.0

14.0

4.0

0.006

HIGA8784

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8785

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8786

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8787

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8800

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8801

20.0

24.0

4.0

NSA

28.0

32.0

4.0

NSA

HIGA8802

32.0

36.0

4.0

NSA

HIGA8803

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8804

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8805

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8806

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8807

20.0

24.0

4.0

0.013

52.0

56.0

4.0

0.005

HIGA8808

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8809

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8810

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8811

27.0

28.0

1.0

0.008

HIGA8812

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8813

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8814

8.0

16.0

8.0

0.007

HIGA8815

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8816

4.0

8.0

4.0

0.007

16.0

20.0

4.0

0.005

24.0

28.0

4.0

0.007

32.0

44.0

12.0

0.031

HIGA8817

12.0

16.0

4.0

0.008

24.0

32.0

8.0

0.005

HIGA8818

0.0

4.0

4.0

0.005

44.0

48.0

4.0

0.010

HIGA8819

20.0

24.0

4.0

0.010

44.0

49.0

5.0

0.014

HIGA8820

20.0

24.0

4.0

0.005

48.0

51.0

3.0

0.011

HIGA8821

20.0

28.0

8.0

0.005

HIGA8822

68.0

74.0

6.0

0.006

HIGA8823

20.0

23.0

3.0

0.009

64.0

73.0

9.0

0.009

HIGA8824

24.0

32.0

8.0

0.007

48.0

52.0

4.0

0.018

68.0

85.0

17.0

0.223

HIGA8825

0.0

4.0

4.0

0.009

20.0

32.0

12.0

0.006

56.0

60.0

4.0

0.005

64.0

79.0

15.0

0.058

HIGA8826

0.0

4.0

4.0

0.042

16.0

22.0

6.0

0.015

66.0

76.0

10.0

0.175

HIGA8827

0.0

4.0

4.0

0.009

16.0

35.0

19.0

0.014

67.0

71.0

4.0

0.020

HIGA8828

16.0

30.0

14.0

0.008

70.0

74.0

4.0

0.013

HIGA8829

16.0

32.0

16.0

0.008

60.0

75.0

15.0

0.014

HIGA8830

20.0

33.0

13.0

0.006

61.0

73.0

12.0

0.020

HIGA8831

16.0

20.0

4.0

0.007

28.0

32.0

4.0

0.006

67.0

79.0

12.0

0.145

HIGA8832

20.0

24.0

4.0

0.008

28.0

32.0

4.0

0.072

55.0

59.0

4.0

0.005

67.0

77.0

10.0

0.010

HIGA8833

20.0

24.0

4.0

0.006

28.0

31.0

3.0

0.006

63.0

79.0

16.0

0.746

HIGA8834

27.0

31.0

4.0

0.005

67.0

77.0

10.0

0.924

HIGA8835

0.0

4.0

4.0

0.032

68.0

78.0

10.0

0.525

HIGA8836

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8837

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8838

42.0

46.0

4.0

0.005

HIGA8839

42.0

46.0

4.0

0.013

53.0

57.0

4.0

0.019

HIGA8840

14.0

18.0

4.0

0.018

38.0

42.0

4.0

0.007

HIGA8841

14.0

22.0

8.0

0.005

30.0

50.0

20.0

0.314

HIGA8842

14.0

18.0

4.0

0.014

22.0

26.0

4.0

0.005

33.0

34.0

1.0

0.017

HIGA8843

2.0

6.0

4.0

0.005

30.0

33.0

3.0

0.029

HIGA8844

14.0

18.0

4.0

0.008

38.0

46.0

8.0

0.007

50.0

58.0

8.0

0.026

HIGA8845

14.0

18.0

4.0

0.006

42.0

50.0

8.0

0.013

HIGA8846

12.0

20.0

8.0

0.006

HIGA8847

16.0

20.0

4.0

0.006

HIGA8848

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8849

44.0

56.0

12.0

0.005

60.0

64.0

4.0

0.005

72.0

76.0

4.0

0.012

HIGA8850

28.0

32.0

4.0

0.006

48.0

56.0

8.0

0.006

HIGA8851

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8852

28.0

32.0

4.0

0.014

48.0

56.0

8.0

0.028

HIGA8853

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8854

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8855

28.0

32.0

4.0

0.005

64.0

65.0

1.0

0.010

HIGA8856

24.0

28.0

4.0

0.005

HIGA8857

0.0

4.0

4.0

0.008

8.0

32.0

24.0

0.009

72.0

103.0

31.0

0.179

HIGA8858

64.0

68.0

4.0

0.485

HIGA8859

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8860

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8861

16.0

20.0

4.0

0.010

HIGA8862

68.0

84.0

16.0

0.038

HIGA8863

72.0

76.0

4.0

0.192

HIGA8864

68.0

118.0

50.0

1.354

including

72.0

88.0

16.0

3.643

HIGA8865

0.0

8.0

8.0

0.008

52.0

56.0

4.0

0.008

64.0

76.0

12.0

0.170

HIGA8866

20.0

24.0

4.0

0.022

HIGA8867

24.0

32.0

8.0

0.008

48.0

52.0

4.0

0.005

56.0

63.0

7.0

0.011

HIGA8868

20.0

28.0

8.0

0.013

HIGA8869

16.0

20.0

4.0

0.007

28.0

32.0

4.0

0.011

36.0

44.0

8.0

0.024

HIGA8870

24.0

28.0

4.0

0.007

HIGA8871

16.0

20.0

4.0

0.012

24.0

28.0

4.0

0.008

HIGA8872

48.0

52.0

4.0

0.024

HIGA8873

24.0

28.0

4.0

0.011

64.0

72.0

8.0

0.008

HIGA8874

68.0

84.0

16.0

0.021

HIGA8875

32.0

36.0

4.0

0.006

64.0

68.0

4.0

0.005

HIGA8876

24.0

36.0

12.0

0.020

HIGA8877

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8878

43.0

48.0

5.0

0.008

HIGA8879

31.0

32.0

1.0

0.008

HIGA8880

20.0

24.0

4.0

0.006

HIGA8881




0.000

HIGA8882

11.0

19.0

8.0

0.007

HIGA8883

11.0

15.0

4.0

0.006

HIGA8884

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8885

15.0

19.0

4.0

0.005

HIGA8886

15.0

19.0

4.0

0.010

HIGA8887

19.0

23.0

4.0

0.006

54.0

67.0

13.0

0.062

HIGA8888

19.0

23.0

4.0

0.005

HIGA8889

61.0

69.0

8.0

0.007

HIGA8890

19.0

23.0

4.0

0.017

61.0

65.0

4.0

0.005

HIGA8891




0.000

HIGA8892

15.0

27.0

12.0

0.008

35.0

39.0

4.0

0.005

HIGA8893

19.0

27.0

8.0

0.013

47.0

67.0

20.0

0.006

71.0

75.0

4.0

0.005

HIGA8894

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8895

6.0

10.0

4.0

0.009

14.0

20.0

6.0

0.008

HIGA8896

18.0

26.0

8.0

0.012

HIGA8897

10.0

14.0

4.0

0.021

HIGA8898

14.0

18.0

4.0

0.017

HIGA8899

10.0

14.0

4.0

0.005

62.0

66.0

4.0

0.007

HIGA8900

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8901

73.0

82.0

9.0

0.011

90.0

94.0

4.0

0.007

98.0

102.0

4.0

0.019

HIGA8902

63.0

67.0

4.0

0.008

HIGA8903

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8904

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8905

36.0

40.0

4.0

0.011

HIGA8906

18.0

22.0

4.0

0.005

HIGA8907

20.0

24.0

4.0

0.012

HIGA8908

24.0

28.0

4.0

0.008

HIGA8909

8.0

12.0

4.0

0.016

36.0

40.0

4.0

0.005

HIGA8910

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8911

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8912

24.0

28.0

4.0

0.009

HIGA8913

12.0

16.0

4.0

0.020

36.0

40.0

4.0

0.005

44.0

48.0

4.0

0.025

53.0

61.0

8.0

0.112

HIGA8934

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8935

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8936

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8937

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8938

18.0

22.0

4.0

0.005

HIGA8939

18.0

22.0

4.0

0.017

HIGA8940

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8941

79.0

82.0

3.0

0.037

HIGA8942

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8943

68.0

72.0

4.0

0.007

HIGA8944

2.0

8.0

6.0

0.005

HIGA8945

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8946

8.0

19.0

11.0

0.039

HIGA8947

3.0

7.0

4.0

0.005

HIGA8948

18.0

20.0

2.0

0.006

HIGA8949

40.0

48.0

8.0

0.028

HIGA8950

12.0

24.0

12.0

0.018

HIGA8951

8.0

16.0

8.0

0.028

HIGA8952

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8953

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8954

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8955

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8956

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8957

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8958

-

-

-

-

NSA

HIGA8959

32.0

36.0

4.0

0.005

48.0

56.0

8.0

0.009

HIGA8960

16.0

20.0

4.0

0.007

48.0

65.0

17.0

0.048

68.0

78.0

10.0

0.011

HIGA8961

16.0

20.0

4.0

0.007

44.0

61.0

17.0

0.012

68.0

70.0

2.0

0.005

HIGA8962

4.0

8.0

4.0

0.007

12.0

16.0

4.0

0.005

48.0

92.0

44.0

0.036

HIGA8963

8.0

20.0

12.0

0.016

48.0

64.0

16.0

0.023

HIGA8964

12.0

16.0

4.0

0.012

48.0

64.0

16.0

0.012

HIGA8965

-

-

-

-

NSA

1.

Reported gold grades > 0.005 g/t Au over 4m

2.

Downhole intervals. Estimated true widths cannot be determined on the available information.

Table 2: Location of Higginsville Greater Aircore Drilling to January 2021

Hole ID

Northing

Easting

mRL

AZI

DIP

Total
Length (m)

HIGA8742

393282

6482561

260

0

-90

7

HIGA8743

393440

6482569

260

0

-90

6

HIGA8744

393600

6482569

260

0

-90

4

HIGA8745

393758

6482569

260

0

-90

9

HIGA8746

393919

6482561

260

0

-90

8

HIGA8747

394080

6482560

260

0

-90

27

HIGA8748

394217

6482563

260

0

-90

27

HIGA8749

394379

6482564

260

0

-90

7

HIGA8750

394540

6482564

260

0

-90

8

HIGA8751

394700

6482563

260

0

-90

13

HIGA8752

394861

6482564

260

0

-90

37

HIGA8753

395017

6482565

260

0

-90

60

HIGA8754

395175

6482561

260

0

-90

56

HIGA8755

395359

6482562

260

0

-90

76

HIGA8756

395520

6482559

260

0

-90

71

HIGA8757

395679

6482562

260

0

-90

88

HIGA8758

395841

6482560

260

0

-90

100

HIGA8759

395999

6482560

260

0

-90

108

HIGA8760

396160

6482560

260

0

-90

130

HIGA8761

396160

6483043

260

0

-90

36

HIGA8762

396000

6483041

260

0

-90

37

HIGA8763

395844

6483045

260

0

-90

99

HIGA8764

395686

6483042

260

0

-90

91

HIGA8765

395525

6483038

260

0

-90

56

HIGA8766

395362

6483043

260

0

-90

62

HIGA8767

396321

6482562

260

0

-90

45

HIGA8768

396350

6482557

260

0

-90

45

HIGA8769

396481

6482555

260

0

-90

33

HIGA8770

396640

6482559

260

0

-90

36

HIGA8771

396802

6482557

260

0

-90

31

HIGA8772

396954

6482559

260

0

-90

30

HIGA8773

397120

6482556

260

0

-90

42

HIGA8774

397276

6482559

260

0

-90

46

HIGA8775

397437

6482558

260

0

-90

49

HIGA8776

397595

6482560

260

0

-90

45

HIGA8777

397756

6482559

260

0

-90

42

HIGA8778

397915

6482560

260

0

-90

55

HIGA8779

398076

6482562

260

0

-90

49

HIGA8780

398560

6482565

260

0

-90

66

HIGA8781

398713

6482559

260

0

-90

59

HIGA8782

398880

6482558

260

0

-90

39

HIGA8783

399036

6482556

260

0

-90

36

HIGA8784

400800

6482560

260

0

-90

40

HIGA8785

399198

6482560

260

0

-90

54

HIGA8786

399518

6482559

260

0

-90

22

HIGA8787

399677

6482561

260

0

-90

28

HIGA8788

399840

6482560

260

0

-90

19

HIGA8789

399999

6482560

260

0

-90

42

HIGA8790

400160

6482560

260

0

-90

41

HIGA8791

400318

6482558

260

0

-90

37

HIGA8792

400481

6482559

260

0

-90

55

HIGA8793

400642

6482558

260

0

-90

84

HIGA8794

400800

6482560

260

0

-90

69

HIGA8795

396964

6482080

260

0

-90

42

HIGA8796

396801

6482080

260

0

-90

29

HIGA8797

396645

6482081

260

0

-90

66

HIGA8798

396481

6482084

260

0

-90

71

HIGA8799

396320

6482080

260

0

-90

90

HIGA8800

396159

6482081

260

0

-90

62

HIGA8801

396000

6482080

260

0

-90

74

HIGA8802

395839

6482080

260

0

-90

60

HIGA8803

395683

6482081

260

0

-90

53

HIGA8804

395521

6482087

260

0

-90

69

HIGA8805

395363

6482081

260

0

-90

65

HIGA8806

395203

6482082

260

0

-90

66

HIGA8807

395044

6482080

260

0

-90

67

HIGA8808

394882

6482081

260

0

-90

37

HIGA8809

394719

6481600

260

0

-90

18

HIGA8810

394882

6481600

260

0

-90

29

HIGA8811

395039

6481600

260

0

-90

41

HIGA8812

395199

6481599

260

0

-90

41

HIGA8813

395359

6481598

260

0

-90

21

HIGA8814

395515

6481595

260

0

-90

35

HIGA8815

396317

6481599

260

0

-90

14

HIGA8816

396334

6481597

260

0

-90

78

HIGA8817

396479

6481598

260

0

-90

78

HIGA8818

396641

6481601

260

0

-90

77

HIGA8819

396800

6481596

260

0

-90

69

HIGA8820

396959

6481600

260

0

-90

51

HIGA8821

397120

6481599

260

0

-90

53

HIGA8822

396243

6479459

260

0

-90

90

HIGA8823

396166

6479462

260

0

-90

76

HIGA8824

396065

6479465

260

0

-90

85

HIGA8825

396117

6479419

260

0

-90

79

HIGA8826

396197

6479418

260

0

-90

76

HIGA8827

396280

6479418

260

0

-90

84

HIGA8828

396238

6479378

260

0

-90

78

HIGA8829

396322

6479378

260

0

-90

75

HIGA8830

396357

6479379

260

0

-90

76

HIGA8831

396281

6479301

260

0

-90

82

HIGA8832

396242

6479300

260

0

-90

77

HIGA8833

396201

6479300

260

0

-90

80

HIGA8834

396161

6479300

260

0

-90

77

HIGA8835

396120

6479301

260

0

-90

78

HIGA8836

400000

6478082

260

0

-90

50

HIGA8837

399838

6478082

260

0

-90

58

HIGA8838

399679

6478080

260

0

-90

81

HIGA8839

399520

6478081

260

0

-90

68

HIGA8840

399358

6478083

260

0

-90

65

HIGA8841

399200

6478083

260

0

-90

53

HIGA8842

399039

6478081

260

0

-90

34

HIGA8843

398879

6478081

260

0

-90

48

HIGA8844

398718

6478080

260

0

-90

69

HIGA8845

398558

6478080

260

0

-90

70

HIGA8846

398401

6478083

260

0

-90

82

HIGA8847

398241

6478082

260

0

-90

62

HIGA8848

398078

6478080

260

0

-90

40

HIGA8849

396319

6478079

260

0

-90

99

HIGA8850

396160

6478081

260

0

-90

84

HIGA8851

396000

6478082

260

0

-90

79

HIGA8852

395840

6478080

260

0

-90

77

HIGA8853

395680

6478080

260

0

-90

100

HIGA8854

395519

6478080

260

0

-90

100

HIGA8855

395358

6478080

260

0

-90

76

HIGA8856

395201

6478079

260

0

-90

73

HIGA8857

395038

6478080

260

0

-90

104

HIGA8858

394880

6478080

260

0

-90

84

HIGA8859

394721

6478079

260

0

-90

89

HIGA8860

394559

6478079

260

0

-90

87

HIGA8861

394402

6478080

260

0

-90

72

HIGA8862

394240

6478078

260

0

-90

85

HIGA8863

394082

6478079

260

0

-90

92

HIGA8864

393922

6478083

260

0

-90

118

HIGA8865

393764

6478084

260

0

-90

76

HIGA8866

393753

6478414

260

0

-90

64

HIGA8867

393919

6478400

260

0

-90

63

HIGA8868

394074

6478398

260

0

-90

57

HIGA8869

394239

6478400

260

0

-90

68

HIGA8870

394400

6478403

260

0

-90

64

HIGA8871

396002

6478719

260

0

-90

58

HIGA8872

395843

6478717

260

0

-90

68

HIGA8873

395686

6478720

260

0

-90

72

HIGA8874

395524

6478718

260

0

-90

93

HIGA8875

395364

6478720

260

0

-90

87

HIGA8876

395201

6478723

260

0

-90

70

HIGA8877

395047

6478723

260

0

-90

75

HIGA8878

394884

6478721

260

0

-90

82

HIGA8879

394723

6478727

260

0

-90

87

HIGA8880

394566

6478724

260

0

-90

95

HIGA8881

394400

6478722

260

0

-90

72

HIGA8882

394239

6478720

260

0

-90

84

HIGA8883

394080

6478721

260

0

-90

33

HIGA8884

393920

6478722

260

0

-90

23

HIGA8885

393759

6478721

260

0

-90

39

HIGA8886

393599

6478719

260

0

-90

63

HIGA8887

393440

6478718

260

0

-90

69

HIGA8888

393281

6478720

260

0

-90

61

HIGA8889

393120

6478720

260

0

-90

94

HIGA8890

392960

6478721

260

0

-90

76

HIGA8891

392802

6478724

260

0

-90

70

HIGA8892

392641

6478720

260

0

-90

55

HIGA8893

392480

6478719

260

0

-90

77

HIGA8894

392480

6479359

260

0

-90

4

HIGA8895

392638

6479361

260

0

-90

20

HIGA8896

392800

6479360

260

0

-90

45

HIGA8897

392958

6479361

260

0

-90

32

HIGA8898

393120

6479361

260

0

-90

69

HIGA8899

393280

6479358

260

0

-90

70

HIGA8900

393439

6479360

260

0

-90

32

HIGA8901

392479

6477438

260

0

-90

103

HIGA8902

392639

6477440

260

0

-90

68

HIGA8903

392800

6477440

260

0

-90

45

HIGA8904

392960

6477440

260

0

-90

31

HIGA8905

393120

6477440

260

0

-90

58

HIGA8906

394560

6477120

260

0

-90

36

HIGA8907

394721

6477120

260

0

-90

59

HIGA8908

394880

6477120

260

0

-90

61

HIGA8909

395040

6477120

260

0

-90

65

HIGA8910

395200

6477120

260

0

-90

49

HIGA8911

395360

6477120

260

0

-90

57

HIGA8912

395520

6477120

260

0

-90

56

HIGA8913

393918

6475520

260

0

-90

70

HIGA8914

393760

6475520

260

0

-90

49

HIGA8915

393600

6475520

260

0

-90

48

HIGA8916

393440

6475520

260

0

-90

54

HIGA8917

393280

6475520

260

0

-90

35

HIGA8918

393120

6475520

260

0

-90

49

HIGA8919

392960

6475520

260

0

-90

12

HIGA8920

392800

6475520

260

0

-90

8

HIGA8921

392800

6474880

260

0

-90

43

HIGA8922

392960

6474880

260

0

-90

26

HIGA8923

393120

6474880

260

0

-90

15

HIGA8924

393280

6474880

260

0

-90

9

HIGA8925

393440

6474880

260

0

-90

43

HIGA8926

393600

6474880

260

0

-90

10

HIGA8927

393120

6474240

260

0

-90

7

HIGA8928

392959

6474240

260

0

-90

16

HIGA8929

392801

6474240

260

0

-90

14

HIGA8930

392641

6474240

260

0

-90

23

HIGA8931

392480

6474240

260

0

-90

37

HIGA8932

392321

6474240

260

0

-90

32

HIGA8933

392160

6474242

260

0

-90

8

HIGA8934

392001

6474240

260

0

-90

5

HIGA8935

391842

6474241

260

0

-90

21

HIGA8936

391680

6474241

260

0

-90

11

HIGA8937

391520

6474240

260

0

-90

32

HIGA8938

391360

6474240

260

0

-90

41

HIGA8939

391201

6474240

260

0

-90

66

HIGA8940

391040

6474240

260

0

-90

83

HIGA8941

390880

6474240

260

0

-90

88

HIGA8942

390720

6474240

260

0

-90

74

HIGA8943

390560

6474240

260

0

-90

93

HIGA8944

390720

6472960

260

0

-90

21

HIGA8945

390880

6472960

260

0

-90

4

HIGA8946

391040

6472960

260

0

-90

46

HIGA8947

391200

6472960

260

0

-90

12

HIGA8948

391360

6472960

260

0

-90

20

HIGA8949

391516

6472961

260

0

-90

71

HIGA8950

391680

6472961

260

0

-90

33

HIGA8951

391839

6472961

260

0

-90

18

HIGA8952

391996

6472958

260

0

-90

5

HIGA8953

392157

6472958

260

0

-90

5

HIGA8954

392317

6472957

260

0

-90

5

HIGA8955

392477

6472965

260

0

-90

8

HIGA8956

392642

6473002

260

0

-90

5

HIGA8957

392798

6472961

260

0

-90

4

HIGA8958

392951

6472986

260

0

-90

4

HIGA8959

395646

6475006

260

0

-90

66

HIGA8960

395815

6474993

260

0

-90

78

HIGA8961

395973

6474944

260

0

-90

70

HIGA8962

396159

6474879

260

0

-90

97

HIGA8963

396317

6474880

260

0

-90

97

HIGA8964

396478

6474880

260

0

-90

92

HIGA8965

396638

6474879

260

0

-90

62

HIGA8966

396799

6474880

260

0

-90

53

HIGA8967

396956

6474879

260

0

-90

51

HIGA8968

397118

6474881

260

0

-90

39

HIGA8969

397277

6474878

260

0

-90

19

HIGA8970

397437

6474879

260

0

-90

42

HIGA8971

397601

6474880

260

0

-90

51

HIGA8972

397760

6474879

260

0

-90

37

HIGA8973

397922

6474882

260

0

-90

40

HIGA8974

397761

6474242

260

0

-90

40

HIGA8975

397600

6474239

260

0

-90

51

HIGA8976

397440

6474240

260

0

-90

37

HIGA8977

397281

6474242

260

0

-90

42

HIGA8978

397126

6474244

260

0

-90

44

HIGA8979

396481

6474242

260

0

-90

48

HIGA8980

396320

6474242

260

0

-90

74

HIGA8981

396157

6474242

260

0

-90

70

HIGA8982

396000

6474239

260

0

-90

73

HIGA8983

395840

6474243

260

0

-90

72

HIGA8984

395681

6474240

260

0

-90

42

HIGA8985

395520

6474242

260

0

-90

54

HIGA8986

395205

6473597

260

0

-90

69

HIGA8987

395360

6473598

260

0

-90

51

HIGA8988

395517

6473600

260

0

-90

54

HIGA8989

395679

6473601

260

0

-90

80

HIGA8990

395840

6473600

260

0

-90

56

HIGA8991

396000

6473600

260

0

-90

74

HIGA8992

396161

6473599

260

0

-90

70

HIGA8993

396324

6473599

260

0

-90

64

HIGA8994

396478

6473600

260

0

-90

50

HIGA8995

396640

6473600

260

0

-90

41

HIGA8996

396802

6473599

260

0

-90

53

HIGA8997

396960

6473601

260

0

-90

59

HIGA8998

397122

6473600

260

0

-90

42

HIGA8999

397281

6473601

260

0

-90

35

HIGA9000

397441

6473602

260

0

-90

13

HIGA9001

397602

6473604

260

0

-90

6

HIGA9002

397759

6473600

260

0

-90

6

HIGA9003

397918

6473600

260

0

-90

21

HIGA9004

398079

6473602

260

0

-90

14

HIGA9005

398242

6473599

260

0

-90

19

HIGA9006

397280

6472965

260

0

-90

60

HIGA9007

397120

6472960

260

0

-90

66

HIGA9008

396959

6472958

260

0

-90

65

HIGA9009

396797

6472963

260

0

-90

72

HIGA9010

396640

6472960

260

0

-90

68

HIGA9011

396479

6472961

260

0

-90

70

HIGA9012

396319

6472960

260

0

-90

67

HIGA9013

396158

6472958

260

0

-90

65

HIGA9014

395999

6472960

260

0

-90

86

HIGA9015

395840

6472961

260

0

-90

49

HIGA9016

395680

6472961

260

0

-90

57

HIGA9017

395520

6472959

260

0

-90

59

HIGA9018

395360

6472960

260

0

-90

63

HIGA9019

395201

6472960

260

0

-90

48

HIGA9020

395040

6472960

260

0

-90

48

HIGA9021

394880

6472000

260

0

-90

16

HIGA9022

394719

6472001

260

0

-90

32

HIGA9023

394554

6472010

260

0

-90

32

HIGA9024

394401

6472000

260

0

-90

11

HIGA9025

394241

6472000

260

0

-90

85

HIGA9026

394080

6472001

260

0

-90

34

HIGA9027

393920

6472000

260

0

-90

74

HIGA9028

393760

6472002

260

0

-90

63

HIGA9029

393600

6472001

260

0

-90

63

Note: Eastings and Northings in MGA, Zone 51.

SOURCE Karora Resources Inc.



Contact
Rob Buchanan, Director, Investor Relations, T: (416) 363-0649, www.karoraresources.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Karora Resources Inc.

Karora Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QAN6
CA48575L2066
www.karoraresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap