Carlyle and Riverside Commence Phase One Drilling at the Cecilia Project, Sonora, Mexico

Vancouver, February 8, 2021 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced its phase one drill campaign at The Cecilia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, as of Saturday February 6, 2021.

The work program will test the un-drilled San Jose structure on the Cerro Magallanes target where recent sampling returned values up to 48.3 g/t gold over 0.75 m at surface (out of 21 samples; see press release of November 18, 2020). As project operator, Riverside Resources has planned a total of 6 drill holes designed to test down to roughly 250 m in depth between 2,200 m and 1,900 m elevation over the Cerro Magallanes rhyolitic dome. This target is one out of five major targets on the 7,000 hectares (70 sq. km) claim block in the prolific gold and copper mining region of northern Sonora, Mexico.

Carlyle's President and CEO, Morgan Good, commented, "We are extremely excited to report the initiation of our phase one drill campaign at The Cecilia Project. We have worked diligently with our partner Riverside since last summer to finance, plan and develop the exploration strategy. With logistics running very efficiently, as well having fully financed the first-year option exploration commitments, Carlyle is positioned for success as Riverside commands the drill bit in Sonora. We are confident and optimistic that recent field success from channel sampling will bode well for drilling success in February and March."

Recent underground sampling has returned positive results, which demonstrate the value of drill testing the area of Cerro Magallanes. Additionally, geophysical survey work, primarily Induced Polarization (IP) and magnetics have highlighted the targets already identified by the field crews (see press releases dated September 21, 2020 and November 18, 2020). This work shows the significance of the northwestern and northeastern structures as fluid migration paths. The intersection of structures is often where gold bearing fluids are concentrated and could lead to discoveries of high-grade zones. Carlyle and Riverside have planned the drilling program to target, at depth, the high-grade gold system that was identified at surface during its first-phase exploration program (see Riverside's press release of June 6, 2017).

These drill results are expected to increase our knowledge on potentially larger targets related to the dome margin complex, a deposit type known for hosting multi-million ounces of gold and silver. Analogs include projects such as La Pitarrilla Deposit in Durango held by SSR Mining and the San Julian Mine of Fresnillo. While the mineralization at Cecilia is predominantly gold-rich, the flow-dome related Ag-Pb-Zn(-Au) deposits of north-central Mexico represent important geological models for exploration at Cecilia. Drilling of these potential targets will be tested in subsequent drill programs.





Figure 1: 3D block diagram of the Cerro Magallanes rhyolite dome target, showing vertical magnetic processing and a long-section along the San Jose Target which is intersected by the La Cueva/Agua Prieta northeast trending fault zone.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6130/73898_bd4cfe62d4f33af2_001full.jpg

First Year of Option Agreement Commitments Complete

The Company is also pleased to report it has now met its first-year exploration commitments of its Option Agreement with Riverside Resources to acquire 100% of the Cecilia Gold-Silver Project, by having advanced at least $750,000 CAD for exploration expenditures. It is expected the balance of funds will be spent through the duration of this phase one drill campaign over the next 4-6 weeks.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Carlyle has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property (the "Option") by (collectively, the "Option Payments"): (i) making aggregate cash payments of $200,000 (collectively, the "Cash Payments"), (ii) issuing 1,500,000 common shares (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company (the "Share Issuance"), (iii) issuing 3,000,000 non-transferable special warrants, and (iv) incurring an aggregate of $2,500,000 in exploration expenditures (collectively, the "Expenditures") all in accordance with the schedule set out below:

Payment Date Cash Payment Shares Special Warrants Expenditures Upon entry into of the letter of intent in connection with the Option Agreement $10,000

(Paid) - - - Upon Closing (as defined below) $40,000

(Paid) 1,500,000

(Issued) 3,000,000

(Issued)

12 months from Closing $50,000 - - $750,000

(Advanced) 24 months from Closing $50,000 - - $500,000 36 months from Closing $50,000 -

$1,250,000 TOTAL: $200,000 1,500,000 3,000,000 $2,500,000

Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Carlyle would also like to announce the resignation of its current Chief Financial Officer, Alastair Brownlow. The Company thanks Mr. Brownlow for his many efforts and support over the years and wishes him all the best with his future endeavours.

Furthermore, Carlyle would in turn like to announce and welcome Mr. Bennett Liu to its board of directors as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Liu joins the Company from Red Fern Consulting Ltd., a full-service accounting group that provides financial and support services for public companies including accounting, regulatory compliance, audit management and financial reporting. Mr. Liu has served as Chief Financial Officer for multiple publicly traded companies (TSX Venture Exchange and CSE-listed) with a focus on the resource sector. He received his Bachelor of Technology - Accounting from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Qualified Person & QA/QC

Harrison Cookenboo Ph.D., P.Geo., and a QP by the standards of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Rock samples from the previous exploration programs discussed above at Cecilia were taken to the Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Hermosillo, Mexico for fire assaying for gold. The rejects remained with Bureau Veritas in Mexico while the pulps were transported to Bureau Veritas laboratory in Vancouver, BC, Canada for 45 element ICP/ES-MS analysis. A QA/QC program was implemented as part of the sampling procedures for the exploration program. Standard samples were randomly inserted into the sample stream prior to being sent to the laboratory.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cecilia Gold-Silver Project located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. Carlyle formed a strategic partnership with HDI and has formed a 50-50 joint venture with HDI affiliate United Mineral Services Ltd. on the Mack Project and has an option to earn a 50% interest in the Jake project, both located in B.C., as well owns 100% of the Newton Gold Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. The Company also holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the promising Sunset property located in the Vancouver Mining Division near Pemberton, B.C. Carlyle is based in Vancouver, B.C., and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CCC".

