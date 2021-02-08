Rock Tech Engages Hybrid Financial for Marketing & Investor Awareness

Vancouver, February 8, 2021 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV:RCK) (Frankfurt:RJIB) announces that it has engaged Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing and investor awareness services to the Company pursuant to an agreement (the "Agreement").

"With several exciting operational milestones on the agenda for 2021, we are delighted to work with Hybrid Financial to heighten market and brand awareness of Rock Tech and to broaden our reach within the North American investment community," said Simon Bodensteiner, Rock Tech's Chief Executive Officer.

Hybrid is a Canada-based sales and distribution company, with offices in Toronto and Montreal, that provides a range of marketing services to public companies looking to improve its presence in the market. Under the Agreement, Hybrid will look to improve the Company's communication with investors, shareholders and other market professionals through phone and email communication and regular reporting (the "Services"). Hybrid and the Company are at arm's length.

Under the Agreement, Hybrid will be providing the Services for an initial period of six (6) months starting on February 8, 2021 (the "Initial Term"). The Agreement will be renewed automatically for successive three (3) month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $22,500, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term.

Hybrid does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Rock Tech or its securities.

All matters reported herein are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Hybrid:

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

About Rock Tech Lithium:

A lithium development and chemical technology ("ChemTech") company, Rock Tech Lithium is building the bridge from resources-rich Canada to process-focused Europe. The Company is building Europe's first lithium hydroxide converter which will be primarily fed by its 100%-owned lithium project, strategically located in Ontario, Canada. Leveraging its proprietary, patent-pending LiOH production technology and reducing energy consumption and waste, Rock Tech will provide a secure, sustainable source of lithium.

