Getchell Gold Corp. to Host Fondaway Canyon Drill Program Update on Friday, February 12, 2PM EST/11 AM PST

Toronto, February 8, 2021 - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company"), a leading Nevada focused Gold and Copper exploration company, is pleased to announce that it will host a drill program Investor Update Friday February 12, 2pm EST/ 11AM PST.

President Mike Sieb will provide a further update to the results from January 27, which included the discovery of a new structural zone of high-grade gold at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada that delivered 6.2 g/t Au over 21.9m including 9.6 g/t Au over 12.0m, and 20.4 g/t Au over 3.2m.

"We are thrilled that our initial drill holes testing the gold mineralization down-dip from the Colorado Pit both intersected wide mineralized structures and extended the known gold mineralization towards the southwest," said Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp. "We also encountered a very prominent and high-grade interval not accounted for in our geologic model, that highlights the extensive mineralizing system at Fondaway, and we expect to release the outstanding 2020 drill program assay results shortly."

President Mike Sieb's presentation will include an online tour of the underground modelling for Holes 1 thru 6, plus a live Question and Answer session. All investors and media are welcome.

Investors can register for the presentation here: https://app.livestorm.co/getchell-gold/getchell-gold-fondaway-canyon-update-feb-12-2021?type=detailed

Scott Frostad, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

The 2020 drill core was cut at Bureau Veritas Laboratories' ("BVL") facilities in Sparks, Nevada, with the samples analyzed for gold and multi-element analysis in BVL's Sparks, Nevada and Vancouver, BC laboratories respectively. Gold values were produced by fire assay with an Atomic Adsorption finish on a 30-gram sample (BV code FA430) with over limits re-analyzed using method FA530 (30g Fire Assay with gravimetric finish). The multi-element analysis was performed by ICP-MS following aqua regia digestion on a 30g sample (BV code AQ250). Quality control measures in the field included the systematic insertion of standards and blanks.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star and Hot Springs Peak. Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

The Company reiterates that its near-term strategy to advance its assets is not impacted by the COVID-19 Corona virus. The Company continues to monitor the situation and is in compliance with all government guidelines.

