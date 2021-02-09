Oakley Ventures Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, February 8, 2021 - Oakley Ventures Inc. (CSE: OAKY) (the "Company" or "Oakley") announces that the Company has granted a total of 500,000 incentive stock options to various directors and officers of the Company. Each option vests immediately, is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share until February 8, 2026, and is governed by the terms of Oakley's recently-adopted stock option plan.

Prior to the grant, the Company did not have any outstanding stock options.

About Oakley Ventures Inc.

Oakley Ventures Inc. is a junior Canadian-based mining company with a focus on identifying and evaluating mineral resource projects for further exploration and future development, if warranted. The Company is currently focused on exploring the ESN Project located in White Pine County, Nevada, which Oakley has the sole and exclusive option to acquire, and the Koster Dam property located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia, in which Oakley has a 45% interest.

