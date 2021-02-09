Kingman Commissions Burgex Consultants to Complete 3D Laser Scan & Aerial Drone Survey of Rosebud Project

VANCOUVER, February 9, 2021 - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KGS)(FSE:47A1) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company engaged Burgex Mining Consultants ("Burgex") of Sandy, Utah to complete a 3D laser scan and aerial drone survey of the Mohave Project in preparation for the upcoming Phase I drill campaign. Burgex provides a comprehensive suite of mining consulting services and Kingman completed two prior underground reconnaissance and exploration programs (Phase I and II) with the company in the Spring of 2020.

The data from the aerial drone survey and 3D laser scan provided Kingman with a detailed surface and underground model of the Property. The Company will be able to use this information to create maps and a 3D model that can be used for planning the existing permitted drill program, including hole placement as well as any future programs. Drone surveys are useful for the accurate location of the drill hole collars in 3D space and are useful as a control for the geologic mapping and the 3D modelling of the old surface workings while giving Kingman a very tight fix on the shaft collars and orientation for the underground shafts and drifts on the various levels of the mine.

Figure 1 - This is an oblique view of the historic Rosebud mine workings showing the 100-foot level in pink, the 200-foot level in green and the 250-foot level in blue. The main shaft is shown in white. The proposed drill holes are in red and the locations of the veins at surface are displayed as dark red lines.

The background image is the ground surface photographed in detail by the drone and contour lines generated by the survey.

"The underground survey allows us to view the mine workings in 3D and to better plan our drill hole locations. It has already resulted in minor changes to the angles of the 5 planned drill holes. The changes make it certain that the holes have been placed for the maximum benefit of the project and to help avoid the drill holes intersecting old mine workings. The drone survey was completed to tie the workings to the ground surface and to assist in planning future drilling, sampling, geophysical or geochemical exploration efforts", states Brad Peek, MSc, CPG, consulting geologist and qualified person.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Kingman's Mohave Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kingman

Kingman Minerals Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of precious metal mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing non grass roots mineral properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions of North America.

The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 71 lode claims which are inclusive of the past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"). High grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

