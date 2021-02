Troy Duran Interviews Dr. Eric Jensen of EMX Royalty and Ellis Martin of Martin Laboratories Optioning 5 Battery Metals Projects in Scandinavia.

Malibu, CA, United States - In this Special Edition of the Ellis Martin Report host Troy Duran interviews Dr. Eric Jensen, General Manager of Exploration for EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) and Ellis Martin, CEO and President of Martin Laboratories EMG Ltd. UK about the recent execution of an option agreement for five battery metals properties in Scandinavia.Listen to this extensive interview about this important alliance and foray into the nickel, cobalt and copper space with an eye toward vertical integration with battery and automakers in Northern and Western Europe.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/104377/emx





EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.





EMX Royalty Corp.





Mr. Scott S. Close 10001 W. Titan Road Littleton, CO, USA 80125 Email: sclose@emxroyalty.com Phone: +1 (303) 973-8585 www.emxroyalty.com