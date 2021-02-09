Frontline Acquires Key Claims at its Crooked Pine Lake Property, Atikokan, Ontario

Toronto, February 9, 2021 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) ("Frontline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% interest in 5 mining cells within it's Crooked Pine Lake property boundary. This brings the total area to approximately 3,958 hectares. The Crooked Pine Lake Property (the "Property") is located 35km east of Atikokan, Ontario.

The 5 key mining cells contain the Pothole Showing where in 1963 Noranda Exploration reported a channel sample of 9.33 g/t Au over 2.74m (MDI52B14SE00020). Grab sampling by Band-Ore Resources in 2003 returned quartz vein material with chalcopyrite, pyrite and arsenopyrite of 11.52 g/t Au, 6.23 g/t Au and 6.37 g/t Au (AFRI 52B14SE2012). Only six diamond drill holes in 1983 totaling 308m have been drilled on the Pothole Showing. Highlights include 1.22 g/t Au over 1.22m (AFRI 52B14SE2012). The Pothole claims cover a portion of the Pothole Lake Deformation Zone, and east-west bearing corridor containing chlorite, sericite and iron carbonate alteration. Associated quartz veining 1-3m wide and en-echleon quartz veins are variably mineralized with pyrite, chalcopyrite and arsenopyrite +/- gold (AFRI 52B14SE2012).

The Pothole Showing claims compliment the Property which hosts the X656 Shear Zone, a northeast trending shear within the Marmion Batholith that splays off the Quetico Fault (Figure 1). Sampling by geological crews in the summer of 2020 returned grab samples of 19.2 g/t Au and 6.26 g/t Au (see press release dated August 18, 2020). The northeast trending X656 Shear is a common trending structural feature in the Marmion Batholith similar to that of the 4.5 million ounce Hammond Reef Deposit owned by Agnico Eagle (www.agnicoeagle.com).

.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Structural features and related gold values of the Crooked Pine Lake property.

Frontline acquired a 100% interest in the 5 mining cells from a vendor for the total sum of $4,000 and granting the vendor a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty. Frontline may repurchase one point zero percent (1.0%) of the royalty for $500,000.

Commentary

Frontline's President and CEO, Mr. Walter Henry, said, "This was a low acquisition cost that adds merit and value to the Crooked Pine Lake property. The property has seen little systematic exploration in an increasingly active exploration area. We look forward to adding this target to our spring exploration plans".

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, Crooked Pine Gold Project (Ontario), Paint Lake Road Gold Project (Ontario) Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), the Route 109 Gold Project, the NE Bachelor Lake Gold Project and the Portage River Gold Project all in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Copperlode Project which is approx. 60 kms east of the Red Lake Area and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) in order to continue to build upon its properties and net smelter return royalties.

Further information about the Company is available on the Company's website, www.frontlinegold.com , or our social media sites listed below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Frontline Gold Corp./

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frontlinegold

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/frontline-gold-corp-fgc-

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

------------------------------------------------------------------------- |"Walter Henry" | |Contact: Walter Henry | | | |Phone: (416) 861-9090 | |Walter Henry, President&CEO| |Email: info@frontlinegold.com| |Frontline Gold Corp. | |Website: www.frontlinegold.com | | | |Frontline Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FGC) | | | |372 Bay Street, Suite 301 | | | |Toronto, Ontario M5H 2W9 | | | | | -------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.