West Mining Corp. Announces $5,000,000 Financing and Changes to the Board of Directors and Management

Vancouver, February 9, 2021 - West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CNSX:WEST.CN) (OTC:WESMF) (FRA:1HL) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Ascenta Finance Corp. to conduct a private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 through the issuance of:

- up to 7,500,000 Units (each, a "Unit") priced at $0.40 each for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share at $0.60 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. Under the terms of the Warrants, West will be permitted to accelerate their expiry date if the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") is at or above $0.90 for ten consecutive trading days; and - up to 3,846,154 Flow-Through Units (a "FT Unit") priced at $0.52 each for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant") to purchase one non-flow-through common share at $0.78 for a period of one year from the date of issuance. Under the terms of the FT Warrants, West will be permitted to accelerate their expiry date if the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares listed on the CSE is at or above $1.00 for ten consecutive trading days.

The funds raised in this financing will be used for general corporate expenses and for the exploration of the Company's Kena Project, British Columbia, where in 2021 West will carry out a comprehensive exploration program consisting of data review & verification, compilation and modelling resulting in a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report describing the Kena Property. This will be followed by surface exploration work with the focus on delineating diamond drill targets testing shallow high-grade gold and deeper porphyry copper-gold mineralization.

Directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the financing, which participation would be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The Company may pay certain finder's fees in relation to the financing. This non brokered private placement is subject to CSE approval. All securities issued pursuant to this

financing will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the closing date and are not being offered or registered in the United States.

The securities offered under the private placement have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Company would also like to announce that Mr. Nicholas Houghton, a current director of West, has been appointed to the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Mr. Houghton will be replacing Mr. Luke Montaine who has stepped down as CEO and from the Board of Directors of West to focus on the qualifying transaction for Ord Mountain Resources Corp., of which he is CEO and director. The Company would like to thank Mr. Montaine for his services and his involvement in bringing West to where it stands today, and is pleased he will continue to assist West going forward.

The Company is also very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Mirko to the advisory board of West. "We would like to welcome Mr. Mirko to the Company. His vast historical knowledge of the 'Kootenay Arc' and experience with our flagship Kena project area will be invaluable as we progress and plan our exploration programs," states Nicholas Houghton.

Mr. Mirko has 47 years' experience in the mining industry and is currently the founder & President of Canam Mining Corporation, President & CEO of Rokmaster Resources Corp. and the former President and founder of Canam Alpine Resources Ltd. (sold to Vizsla Resources Ltd. in September 2019) and a founder of Pacific Rim Mining Corp., Frontier Pacific Mining Corp., Roca Mines Inc., Stikine Gold Corp. He has consulted and prospected internationally since 1972. He has successful experience in discovery, permitting, construction and mine operation. In 2008 Mr. Mirko was a recipient of the "E. A. Scholtz Medal for Excellence in Mine Development" from the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia and in 2009, the Mining Association of British Columbia's "Mining and Sustainability Award" for the MAX Mine. He is a member in good standing of the Society of Economic Geologists, Inc., the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

The Company also confirmed that it has issued an aggregate of 610,000 units to two arm's length third parties as a finder's fees under the Company's previously announced acquisitions of Pilgrim Exploration Corp. and Folkestone Mining Corp. (see West's press releases dated December 28, 2020 and January 26, 2021). Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each warrant exercisable for one common share for two years at an exercise price of $0.63). The securities issued are subject to a four-month and one day hold period.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring & developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is mainly focused on its Kena project

in the Nelson Mining District of South Eastern British Columbia, with two other properties in British Columbia and one near Bathhurst, New Brunswick.

