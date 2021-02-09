Aurion Announces that Kinross Gold Corporation Agrees to Purchase Additional Shares to Maintain 9.98% Ownership Position

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of common shares (the "Kinross Private Placement") by Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") which on closing will enable Kinross to maintain its ownership position of 9.98% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

By news releases dated January 29, 2021 and February 1, 2021, the Company announced a brokered private placement of 10,588,235 Common Shares at a price of C$0.85 per Common Share (the "Brokered Offering") through a syndicate of agents led by Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents").

The Company has also granted the Agents an option (the "Agents' Option"), exercisable at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Brokered Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of common shares issuable under the Brokered Offering on the same terms and conditions.

Kinross initially purchased 6,853,500 common shares of the Company by way of private placement in September 2017, thus acquiring 9.98% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Kinross has the right to maintain its pro rata interest in the Company for so long as it owns at least 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company from time to time. The Kinross Private Placement is expected to comprise the sale of a minimum of 1,429,500 common shares and a maximum of 1,605,600 common shares at a price of C$0.85 per common share, with the final amount to be determined by the extent to which the Agents' Option is exercised.

The closing of each of the Brokered Offering and the Kinross Private Placement is expected to occur on or about February 23, 2021 and is subject to the receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Brokered Offering and the Kinross Private Placement will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture arrangements with Kinross Gold Corp., B2 Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc. in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Matti Talikka, CEO

