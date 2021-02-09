Great Thunder Plans Drilling at the Chubb Lithium Property, Abitibi Quebec

Vancouver, February 9, 2021 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC PINK: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder", or "GTG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that immediately after completion of the diamond drill program at the Southern Star Property in the Fenelon Gold Camp. Around mid-April, Diafor Inc.'s drill rig will start turning on the Chubb Lithium Property ("Chubb Property" or the "Property"), also located in Quebec.

About the Chubb Property

The 100%-owned Chubb Property is located approximately 28km NNW of the town of Val-d'Or, the project comprises of 35 claims totalling 1,508.93 hectares. The Property is situated within the Preissac-Lacorne plutonic complex of the Abitibi greenstone belt - the complex forming one of the best prospective areas for lithium mineralization. The plutonic complex generated the Quebec lithium mine for which RB Energy Inc. (formerly Canada Lithium Corp.) conducted production around the 1960's.

Three lithium bearing pegmatite dykes have been discovered and form the core of the Chubb Property. They are located at the periphery of the Lacorne Pluton. Main Dyke, Dyke 2 and 3, have been sampled (grab and channel) in 2016 by Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. and partly defined, they are parallel, and oriented north-south. Historic drilling by Wrightbar Mines Ltd. in 1994, revealed values up to 1.68% Li 2 O over 3.7 m from hole L-94-1, drilled on the Main Dyke. More recently, three drill holes were drilled by Great Thunder Gold in 2017, mainly on Induced Polarization anomalies and on the Main Dyke. The best result obtained was of 1.33% Li 2 O over 5.3 m from diamond drill hole C-17-01. 2021's drilling program will start with at least 12 drill holes for a total of 2000 metres and is aimed at the definition of the Main Dyke, Dyke 2 and 3 at depth and laterally.

RB Energy reported measured and indicated resources of 29.3 million tonnes grading 1.19% lithium oxide (Li 2 0) and 20.9 million tonnes of inferred resources grading 1.15% Li 2 0, respectively (source: NI 43-101 Technical Report by Canada Lithium Corp. filed on SEDAR on June 8, 2011).

Great Thunder's Chief Executive Officer Blair Naughty stated, "We are fortunate to already hold a portfolio of projects located in Quebec. This year we plan to be very active moving these projects forward, starting with our first phase drill program on the Southern Star Property in the Fenelon Gold Camp. The Camp has been very active as our neighbours have been continuously intercepting great mineralization in their drilling. Our neighbours have a 170,000-metre planned 2021 drill program, so we anticipate more good news from the camp."

GTG's CEO continued, "In less than a year we have seen the TSX Venture Index nearly tripling in valuation. The precious metals market is contributing to the excitement. Now the demand for lithium is building. I see this as just the beginning of the upcycle making it justified to move our lithium project forward. We look forward to providing more information as soon as possible."

About Diafor Inc.

Diafor is a diamond drilling company based in Riviere-Heva in the province of Quebec, Canada. The company was founded in 2020 on the Cadillac break focussing its operations on Eastern Canada. Diafor is made up of a solid core of competent people with both specialized experience in drilling conditions specific to the Canadian Shield as well as know-how and best practices from around the world.

Qualified Person

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Great Thunder Gold Corp.

"Blair Naughty"

President & CEO

Investor Relations

Email: info@greatthundergold.com

Direct Line: (236) 513-4653

www.greatthundergold.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74015