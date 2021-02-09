Lake Winn Drills 8 Holes, Phase 1 Drill Program at Cloud Project, Flin Flon Gold Belt, Manitoba

Vancouver, February 9, 2021 - Lake Winn Resources Corp. ("Lake Winn" or the "Company") (TSXV:LWR) (OTC:EQTXF) is pleased to announce it has drilled 8 holes, 1683 meter drill program on the Cloud project, in the Flin Flon Gold Belt, Manitoba. Samples for the holes have been sent to the laboratory and the company is waiting for assays.

After completing two holes prior to Christmas, the crew returned to the property early January where six more holes were completed.

The holes were initiated to test the Bachnick gold showing and to test the Resistivity and IP targets. Quartz veins with sulphides were encountered in most of the holes. Zones of silicification and zones containing disseminated sulphides were also encountered which most likely explain the resistivity and IP anomalies. Table one gives the drilling details of each hole.

Table 1. NQ sized drill hole location and orientation

---------------------------------------------------- |Drill |Easting |Northing|Depth | | | |hole | | | | Dip| Bearing| |--------------------------------------------------| |CP-2020-01|342400 |6083550 |200 |-50 |345 | |--------------------------------------------------| |CP-2020-02|342660 |6083530 |206 |-50 |345 | |--------------------------------------------------| |CP-2021-01|342730 |6083636 |209 |-50 |345 | |--------------------------------------------------| |CP-2021-02|342300 |6083470 |200 |-50 |345 | |--------------------------------------------------| |CP-2021-03|342485 |6083525 |230 |-50 |345 | |--------------------------------------------------| |CP-2021-04|342640 |6083525 |209 |-50 |165 | |--------------------------------------------------| |CP-2021-05|342850 |6083650 |209 |-45 |285 | |--------------------------------------------------| |CP-2021-06|342100 |6083600 |200 |-50 |200 | ----------------------------------------------------

Total 1663 meters

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release is Buddy Doyle, AUSIMM, a Geologist with over 30 years' experience in mineral exploration, discovery, and evaluation. A Qualified Person under the provisions of National Instrument 43-101.

About Lake Winn

Lake Winn Resources Corp., is a Vancouver based gold company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (Symbol: LWR) focusing on exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The company's flagship property, the Cloud Project is in the province of Manitoba, in the Flin Flon Gold Belt approximately 40 kilometers north?east of the town of Flin?Flon. Access to the property is provided by Manitoba highway 10 to the all?weather Kississing Lake Road. The company also has the Quartz property 76 kilometres east of Flin Flon where there are historic gold drill intercepts.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Patrick Power, President & CEO

+1 (604) 218-8772

