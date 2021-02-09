Apex Resources Inc. Provides Update Regarding Cease Trade Order

Vancouver, February 9, 2021 - Apex Resources Inc. ("Apex") (TSXV:APX) was issued a Cease Trade Order (the "Cease Trade Order") by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "Commission") on November 19, 2020, related to NI43-101 deficiencies previously announced in the Company's news release dated November 20, 2020.

In order to lift the Cease Trade Order Apex engaged Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS") of Cranbrook, B.C. for the preparation of updated resource estimates for the East Emerald Tungsten Deposit on its Jersey-Emerald Property and the Kena and Gold Mountain zones on its Kena-Daylight Gold property. Both properties are located in southeastern British Columbia.

The MMTS program commenced on December 14, 2020. The program has involved compiling all historic property work including surface and drill core assays, completing site visits, drill core inspections and confirmation core sampling by MMTS.

MMTS has informed Apex that in light of deep snow conditions on the property, they have been unable to complete a full property inspection. The only course of action is to wait until the snow melts and publish the reports after a full site visit is possible. MMTS and Apex have discussed the situation with the Commission and have been informed that the cease trading will remain but can be rectified once the reports are filed. Because of this delay Apex will have to file a Revocation Application following acceptance of the resource estimates.

The Company will provide updates as and when warranted.

