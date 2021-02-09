Brazil Minerals, Inc. Adds Large Rare Earths Project

Belo Horizonte, February 9, 2021 - Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals") announced that last week it added an important new project to its portfolio: mineral rights for rare earths totaling 19,389 acres in the northeastern part of Brazil. Rare earths comprise 17 elements and are essential for defense and high technology applications, including permanent magnet motors for EV.

Areli Nogueira, Vice President of Mineral Exploration of the Company, stated, "Brazil Minerals now has rare earths claims from two distinct geological presentations in the two largest such provinces in Brazil: in our project in Brazil's center-west, rare earths are found embedded in granites; in the project announced here, rare earths are associated with phosphate deposits and embedded in carbonate rocks."

Brazil Minerals has been aggressively expanding its mineral right portfolio: in the last 3 years its geology team has travelled over 20,500 miles. within Brazil. The Company has now built a sizable 100% ownership of projects in a triad of highly strategic minerals for the Green Energy Revolution - lithium (28,316 acres), titanium (8,009 acres), and rare earths (30,390 acres). In addition, Brazil Minerals also has interests in iron through a majority position in Apollo Resources Corporation and in gold through a minority position in Jupiter Gold Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF).

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) is focused on strategic minerals for the Green Energy Revolution. It has projects in lithium (28,316 acres), titanium (8,009 acres) and rare earths (30,390 acres). It also has interests in iron through a majority position in Apollo Resources Corporation (54,248 acres) and in gold through a minority position in Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF). Brazil Minerals also owns several mining concessions for alluvial diamond and gold, and sells sand for construction use. More information on Brazil Minerals is at www.brazil-minerals.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that Brazil Minerals' (and its subsidiaries') properties and projects, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured "reserves" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

