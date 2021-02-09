Bathurst Metals Announces New Director

Vancouver, February 9, 2021 - Bathurst Metals Corp. ("Bathurst" or the "Company") (TSXV:BMV.H) is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Bronson, B.Sc., P. Geo., to the Board of Directors of the Company. Bathurst President and CEO, Harold Forzley states "The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Bronson to the Board. His professional experience and expertise will be a valuable addition as Bathurst prepares for exploration of its Nunavut properties".

Greg Bronson is a Professional Geologist with 30 years exploration and development experience in mining exploration and the oil and gas industry. Mr. Bronson manages his own consulting business, Rae-co Consulting Ltd which involves prospect generation and consultation to industry. Mr. Bronson has worked in Canada for a major mining company Noranda Exploration (now Xstrata) and multiple junior resource companies including Rockgate Capital Corp. (now Denison Mines), Sentinel Resources Corp., and private equity firm Madjak Management Ltd among others.

Mr. Bronson is President and CEO of Mojave Gold Corp, a junior mining company with interests and active projects in Sonora, Mexico. Mr. Bronson sits on the board of Sentinel Resources Corp. and oil and gas junior Avanti Energy Inc.

Mr. Bronson graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alberta in 1984 and is a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geologists of British Columbia.



Resignation of Sean Orr

The Company also announces the resignation from the Board of Directors of Mr. Sean Orr to pursue other interests. Mr. Orr has been on the board since 2014 and has assisted greatly with the Company's reorganization and application to reactivate as a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Orr for his dedicated service to the Company and wish him well in his new endeavors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

President / CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact

Harold Forzley, President

hardy@bathurstmetals.com

