Gold Resource Corporation Announces Timing for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial and Operating Results

DENVER, February 9, 2021 - Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") will issue its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 after the market close and will host a conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2361/39993.

To join the call via telephone please use one of the following dial-in details:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company's focus is on unlocking the value of the mine, existing infrastructure, and large property position. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

