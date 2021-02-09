Norseman Silver Inc. Announces Grant of Options and Appointment of Kyler Hardy to Board of Directors

Vancouver, February 9, 2021 - Norseman Silver Inc. (TSXV:NOC) ("Norseman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kyler Hardy to the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company also announces that pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has granted 3,075,000 stock options to purchase common shares ("Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.375 per Share for a period of five years to certain consultants, directors, and officers of the Company.

Kyler Hardy - Director

Samuel "Kyler" Hardy, is a natural resources focused entrepreneur. He has been involved in the sector for over 19 years with both private and public businesses. During his career he has gained a wide array of natural resource specific experience including diamond driller, project manager, exploration service contractor, business consultant, public company management and investor. He has built businesses from early stage start-ups to advanced operating companies in mining, energy and service providers to these sectors. He was a founder and former CEO of a large geosciences and logistics management business specializing in grassroots to brownfields exploration and development. Mr. Hardy has raised capital, led M&A transactions and developed strategic partnerships in excess of $2billion in aggregate value globally. He is currently CEO of the Cronin Group, a natural resource focused merchant bank, CEO of Cloudbreak Discovery Plc, Chairman of Imperial Helium Corp, Executive Chairman of Temas Resources Corp, director of Graycliff Resources Ltd. and a director of Hexa Resources Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Sean Hurd

Chief Executive Officer and Director

T: (604) 505-4554

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The above contains forward?looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward?looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward?looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "intends", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan", and similar expressions. Forward?looking statements in this release include, among other things, statements regarding the issuance and trading of the common shares and business, economic, and political conditions in Canada. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, grants of options, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.